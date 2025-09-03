Bok flyer Kolbe ‘super excited’ about facing All Blacks at Eden Park
Star Springbok player expected to be included in SA’s starting line-up to challenge No 1 side
03 September 2025 - 15:02
An opportunity to play your first game at Eden Park against the top-ranked All Blacks in front of a sell-out 50,000 crowd will be a huge occasion and one to savour, Bok star Cheslin Kolbe said.
Adding extra spice to an already momentous showdown is the statistic that the Boks are bidding to bust a hoodoo of not winning at the venue since 1937...
