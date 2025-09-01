Boks and All Blacks feel the heat ahead of Auckland Test, says Rassie

SA and New Zealand will both be feeling plenty of nerves and the pressure to win ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash in Auckland, according to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Boks have not been victorious at Eden Park since 1937, and this Test has been billed as the biggest for both sides since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, where the Springboks triumphed 12-11 in Paris.

Erasmus has moved his team announcement from its regular Tuesday slot to Thursday, admitting it is because they are unsure of the composition of New Zealand’s side and do not want to give their hosts extra time to analyse their selections.

“The honest answer is we think we will have a bit more of a benefit by only naming our team on Thursday, just because [New Zealand’s selection] is a bit of an unknown,” Erasmus said on Monday. “Most other teams, we could have more or less guessed what the team will look like. We see this as such a big game that maybe the best thing is for New Zealand also not to be able to analyse us that much.”