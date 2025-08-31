Sport / Rugby

Faf de Klerk to join Springboks in Auckland

Two-time World Cup winning player will provide additional cover at scrumhalf against the All Blacks

31 August 2025 - 15:31
by Sports Staff
Faf de Klerk is joining the Springboks in New Zealand. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/ GETTY IMAGES
Faf de Klerk will join the Springboks in New Zealand as additional cover at scrumhalf for the second leg of their Rugby Championship campaign against the All Blacks, with matches in Auckland and Wellington.

A two-time World Cup winner, De Klerk’s inclusion in the squad increases the size of the group preparing for the first Test in Auckland to 36 players, after Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi remained behind in SA earlier this week to attend to family matters.

The Springboks face arch-rivals the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, before travelling to Wellington for their second match on the tour at Wellington Regional Stadium on September 13.

Boks must squeeze All Blacks, says Victor Matfield

Former SA lock says New Zealand’s vulnerability under the high ball could be exploited
Sport
2 days ago

Lood de Jager back on track to bolster Bok scrum

Lock makes remarkable return to full fitness after a spate of injuries
Sport
3 days ago

Springbok Women step up preparations for Italy clash

Morale high after 10-try win against Brazil, but each game new chapter, says assistant coach
Sport
4 days ago

Boks will take lessons from Wallabies to Eden Park, says Kwagga

SA eyeing a rare win at venue where the All Blacks haven’t lost since 1994
Sport
5 days ago
