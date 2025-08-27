Springbok Women step up preparations for Italy clash

The Springbok Women will be out to secure a top two finish in their group when they take on Italy in the second match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England on Sunday.

Victory over the Italians in Pool D will secure a top two finish for the South Africans and guarantee a place in the quarterfinals.

As they stepped up preparations for the Italian job, Bok assistant coach Franzel September was pleased with the intensity the team showed at training.

“It was good to get back to zero again after the good win over Brazil on Sunday and the journey to York yesterday,” said September. “We started afresh today, with the sole focus for the next couple of days on our match against Italy and what we want out of it. We saw some good things from the Brazil game and celebrated that victory, but that is in the past now. Italy is all at that matters.”

Italy had challenges during their opening loss to France last weekend but September said his side was not focusing on that.

“In any World Cup, you have to close the chapter after each game and start a new one with a different focus. We wanted to get going and gain some momentum.

“The 10-try win gave us all of that, but we are mindful that we need to start afresh against Italy. They are a very experienced side with a good kicking game, so will challenge us in different ways to Brazil,” September said. “We need to be ready for that. We pride ourselves on our set piece and I believe our power game will deliver the result we want this weekend.”

September said their previous two Tests against Italy, both in WXV 2 in Cape Town, showed the progress of the Boks.

“We are well prepared, have good momentum and the team have self-belief that this will be our best World Cup. It is all in our hands,” he said.

Byrhandrѐ Dolf did not train on Tuesday due to a calf strain, but is expected to be ready for Sunday and the squad will be announced on Friday.