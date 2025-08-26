Boks will take lessons from Wallabies to Eden Park, says Kwagga

Gold climbed to a two-week high as bets on a September US rate cut grew, fuelled by Jerome Powell’s dovish signals and jitters over Trump’s Fed meddling and tariff tensions
Beating the All Blacks at their Eden Park fortress is one of the goals driving the Springboks in their quest to be the world’s No 1-ranked nation, says fiery loose forward Kwagga Smith.
After the Boks beat the Wallabies 30-22 in Cape Town on Saturday, Smith’s thoughts immediately turned to SA’s date with destiny against the All Blacks in Auckland on September 6.
SA have not played at Eden Park since 2013 and the Rugby Championship clash between the two of the sport’s fiercest rivals will captivate rugby fans worldwide.
The world champions have set their sights on scoring a rare win at the imposing venue where the All Blacks have not lost since 1994.
“It’s a massive game going to Eden Park,” Smith said. “Even when we lost the other game in Auckland [at Mount Smart Stadium] a few years back, I was disappointed because we didn’t play well.
“It’s going to be a tough game and New Zealand is obviously a great opponent. But for us, it’s trying to get better every game and taking that confidence and learning from every game that we play.”
Smith said the Boks had learnt many lessons from the painful 38-22 defeat they suffered in the opening Test of the tournament against Australia in Johannesburg.
“It was very important for us to get the win in Cape Town, but … we learnt from the previous match against the Wallabies in Johannesburg,” he said.
“We knew what we had to fix. If you don’t learn and just lose, then you’re in a bit of trouble.
“As a group, we knew what we needed to do, but it was important to show that on the field, especially for the fans who come out and stand behind us.
“You also learn the most from losing. If you just keep winning, then sometimes you tend to brush small things off and carry on.
“When you lose, reality hits hard and you need to make sure you learn from your mistakes. That’s important for us; to learn and improve every weekend.”
Live wire Smith scored a try after a late call-up to the starting line-up at No 8 after Jean-Luc du Preez pulled out due to illness.
A luckless Du Preez had been set to start his first Test in seven years, after last playing in 2018 against England in Johannesburg.
“Ahead of the Cape Town clash, we knew Jean-Luc was touch and go, so I was already preparing more for No 8 than for No 6,” Smith said.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity, but I felt bad for Jean-Luc. He’s a really good person, but that’s how it works in rugby.
“If you get the opportunity, you’ve got to use it. I don’t care if I start or if I come off the bench.
“To get an opportunity to play for the Springboks is really special, and there’s such good competition in the loose forwards at the moment.”
The win in Cape Town enabled the Boks to move up into second place in the World Rugby rankings.
New Zealand, who suffered a 29-23 loss against Argentina in Buenos Aires, top the standings.
Boks will take lessons from Wallabies to Eden Park, says Kwagga
SA eyeing a rare win at venue where the All Blacks haven’t lost since 1994
