Bok Women turn focus to Italy after trouncing Brazil in World Cup

Aseza Hele is tackled by Brazil’s Camilla Carvalho during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool D match, at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX.
Springbok Women’s coach Swys de Bruin has asked his charges to quickly forget about the record-breaking 66-6 victory over Brazil on Sunday and focus on their next match against Italy.
The Bok Women started their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 10-try thumping of minnows Brazil in Northampton, but Pool D becomes tougher with their second match against Italy, in York on Sunday.
The win over Brazil gave the South Africans the only try bonus point win in Pool D after France failed to score four tries in their 24-0 victory over Italy on Saturday.
“We have to reset and all our focus will move to Italy,” said De Bruin.“We wanted a strong start to the tournament and got that, so well done to the players. The starting team laid the perfect foundation and the bench finished strong, so what a delightful team performance.”
The SA coach praised his pack for good rewards in the scrums and the backs who used their opportunities well.
“It was also pleasing that we did not concede any tries. Brazil is the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and played at this level for the first time, but we had to play well to put all those points on the board.
“We delivered an 80-minute effort and I cannot fault the effort.”
De Bruin said there were areas that needed to be worked on as they prepared for Italy, which would provide a sterner test.
“We dropped balls, made poor passes and conceded too many penalties due to a lack of discipline, all things we need to cut from our game if we want to be effective against Italy next week.
“The ball protection at times was also not up to standard and our breakdown work needs to be better. We have good momentum, though, and will use that in our preparation in York this week.”
Bok Women captain Nolusindiso Booi praised her teammates.“We really played for 80 minutes. There was a time early in the first half where we lost a bit of structure, but the team came back well. The replacements also did what was expected.
“Winning a game at the World Cup in such a manner is something I am proud of as captain,” she said.
For Booi, the next week will be vital because another victory will confirm their spot in the quarterfinals.
“We are not getting ahead of ourselves. They have been in the top 10 in the world rankings for a long time and will hurt after their defeat to France, so we will have to be at our best.”
The plans for the match would be laid out in training this week.
“The coaches have a plan and strategies for the clash. They got it spot-on for the Brazil game, so the playing squad have full confidence in what they will prepare for us for next weekend. Our responsibility is to rest and recover well to be ready for the coming week.”
Bok Women turn focus to Italy after trouncing Brazil in World Cup
Coach Swys de Bruin says some areas need to be worked on before the Boks face a sterner test
