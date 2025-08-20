Veteran Booi looks to Kolisi for inspiration as World Cup looms

Nolusindiso Booi of SA on the charge against Australia. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/RYAN WILKISKY
From one Springbok skipper to another, Nolusindiso “Cindy” Booi is drawing inspiration from Siya Kolisi as the team prepare to make the nation proud at the Women’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) in England beginning on Friday.
England open proceedings against the US in a Pool A clash, while SA will begin their campaign on Sunday against Brazil.
While the men’s Springboks are always expected to contend for the title, it’s a different story for the women’s side as they are ranked 12th in the world.
So if the women make it out of their group, which includes Italy (seventh) and France (fourth), it will be a huge achievement.
While their goals are vastly different from those of the men, Booi said bringing SA together with their performances was their big ambition.
“We take huge inspiration from Siya. He is one of the people who follow and support us the most and the group who went before us,” she said.
“What they achieved in 2019 and 2023 was massive, not just in terms of winning trophies, but in how they united the country and showed what’s possible when we play for something bigger than ourselves.”
This will be the fourth RWC for the 40-year-old forward, making her the most-capped Springbok in the squad.
Despite having led the Bok Women 23 times already, it’s still a matter of pride every time Booi steps onto the field with the armband.
“It’s something I’ll never take for granted,” she said.
“To captain the Springbok Women once is already the privilege of a lifetime, but to be trusted to lead the team into a second World Cup is very special.
“What makes it even more meaningful is the group of players and management around me.
“My captaincy has definitely grown over the years.
“When I first took on the role, I thought leadership was about having all the answers and always being the loudest voice, especially given the type of person I am.
“But I’ve learnt it’s more about listening, serving and creating space for others to lead too, and in my group there are many leaders.”
Booi has earned more than 50 caps for the Boks since making her debut in 2010.
She said she had always had clear objectives that proved as motivation.
“Knowing where I come from is one of the key things that help me a lot in my career. Knowing what I want, and what I want to achieve in my career.
“I guess also being me helps me a lot. I never wanted to be anyone but me.
“I know that I’m very shy, but I know what is expected of me, and yes, I have never changed who I am. I’m still the same person.”
