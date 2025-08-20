Rassie Erasmus sticks to his guns for Cape Town clash

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the second Test against Australia in Cape Town. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
The elasticity of the Springbok squad will be put to the test when they bid to snap the Wallabies’ week of wonder in Cape Town on Saturday.
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus generally stuck to his guns in spreading game time across his group of players, and refused to blink after their 38-22 defeat at Ellis Park last Saturday.He tends to have his selections formulated well in advance, with squad rotation remaining one of the main drivers in his thought process.
The presence of vastly experienced lock Eben Etzebeth on the bench and that of lock partner Lood de Jager and tighthead prop Wilco Louw helps explains that.
Etzebeth was one of their most influential forwards in last week’s lost cause, but Erasmus resisted the temptation to again deploy the team’s talisman and most experienced player to turn things around as a starter on Saturday against the Wallabies.
Clearly, as coach of the back-to-back Rugby World Cup (RWC) champions, Erasmus does not want the word “panic” to be attached to his decisions.
Moreover, despite the need to right the ship, the Boks will set sail for New Zealand clear in their collective mind that they have bigger fish to fry. September 6 and 13 are writ large on the Boks’ calendar and the significance remains undiminished despite the events at Ellis Park.
The Boks have won their last four Tests against the All Blacks, but the Kiwis are expecting to prise themselves loose of the RWC holders’ headlock.
Erasmus’ hand has been partly forced by the injuries suffered to skipper Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit. As a result, Jean-Luc du Preez will bring his tough-as-teak approach, while Franco Mostert’s work rate and ability in the line-out should provide the Boks with a much-needed spring in their step.
That is not the only Ellis Park error in need of addressing, though.
The steady hand of Handré Pollard is back on the flyhalf tiller, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu earns a spot on the bench after starting against Georgia in Mbombela.
Willie le Roux adds to the 100 Tests he has chalked up, and his tactical awareness and kicking game could prove invaluable as the Boks try to stage a turnaround.
Damian de Allende returns to the midfield having overcome his niggle, and it is not a moment too soon.
Pollard, De Allende and Jesse Kriel provide steel in midfield, an area where the Boks need to reassert their strength — in addition to an improved all-round performance.
Rassie Erasmus sticks to his guns for Cape Town clash
Besides injury-enforced changes, Bok coach remains steadfast in rotation policy against Wallabies
The elasticity of the Springbok squad will be put to the test when they bid to snap the Wallabies’ week of wonder in Cape Town on Saturday.
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus generally stuck to his guns in spreading game time across his group of players, and refused to blink after their 38-22 defeat at Ellis Park last Saturday. He tends to have his selections formulated well in advance, with squad rotation remaining one of the main drivers in his thought process.
The presence of vastly experienced lock Eben Etzebeth on the bench and that of lock partner Lood de Jager and tighthead prop Wilco Louw helps explains that.
Etzebeth was one of their most influential forwards in last week’s lost cause, but Erasmus resisted the temptation to again deploy the team’s talisman and most experienced player to turn things around as a starter on Saturday against the Wallabies.
Clearly, as coach of the back-to-back Rugby World Cup (RWC) champions, Erasmus does not want the word “panic” to be attached to his decisions.
Moreover, despite the need to right the ship, the Boks will set sail for New Zealand clear in their collective mind that they have bigger fish to fry. September 6 and 13 are writ large on the Boks’ calendar and the significance remains undiminished despite the events at Ellis Park.
The Boks have won their last four Tests against the All Blacks, but the Kiwis are expecting to prise themselves loose of the RWC holders’ headlock.
Erasmus’ hand has been partly forced by the injuries suffered to skipper Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit. As a result, Jean-Luc du Preez will bring his tough-as-teak approach, while Franco Mostert’s work rate and ability in the line-out should provide the Boks with a much-needed spring in their step.
That is not the only Ellis Park error in need of addressing, though.
The steady hand of Handré Pollard is back on the flyhalf tiller, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu earns a spot on the bench after starting against Georgia in Mbombela.
Willie le Roux adds to the 100 Tests he has chalked up, and his tactical awareness and kicking game could prove invaluable as the Boks try to stage a turnaround.
Damian de Allende returns to the midfield having overcome his niggle, and it is not a moment too soon.
Pollard, De Allende and Jesse Kriel provide steel in midfield, an area where the Boks need to reassert their strength — in addition to an improved all-round performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pollard back to steady shaky Bok ship
Mapimpi called up to Bok squad, Kolisi and Arendse released due to injuries
Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second Test against Australia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.