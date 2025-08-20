Sport / Rugby

Jean-Luc du Preez given another Springbok chance

Loose forward makes his fourth start for the Boks against Australia on Saturday

20 August 2025 - 17:37
by LIAM DEL CARME
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Jean-Luc du Preez has been given another Boks opportunity in the absence of Jasper Wiese and and Siya Kolisi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Jean-Luc du Preez has been given another Boks opportunity in the absence of Jasper Wiese and and Siya Kolisi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

The suspension of Jasper Wiese and injury to Siya Kolisi have seen Jean-Luc du Preez brought in from the cold once more. 

One could argue that from having certainty at the back of the scrum the Springboks’ choices are now in a looping figure-of-eight configuration. 

Du Preez will run out for just the fourth time in the starting line-up when the Boks face a resurgent Wallabies in Cape Town on Saturday. 

The 31-year-old has earned 14 caps since making his debut as a substitute against Wales in 2016, 11 off the bench. Of his three starts, two were on the flank — the most recent against England in 2018. His only start at No 8 came in the 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park in 2017, predating the Erasmus era. 

Du Preez’s most recent Test appearance for the Boks was against Argentina on the eve of the Rugby World Cup. 

Clearly he is a player in the Boks’ outer orbit, but Erasmus has thrown him a life line. 

Rassie Erasmus sticks to his guns for Cape Town clash

Besides injury-enforced changes, Bok coach remains steadfast in rotation policy against Wallabies
Sport
10 hours ago

“I think everyone …  has asked me in the past when JL [Jean-Luc] is going to get a proper chance, so it is his chance now and hopefully it goes well,” Erasmus said. 

Du Preez featured for the Boks in their clash against the Barbarians in Cape Town in June, delivering an energetic, gainline-busting performance before he was withdrawn from battle. 

Wiese’s suspension — the result of a headbutt in the second Test against Italy — has thrown some of the coach’s planning into disarray.

Before the Test against Georgia, Kolisi seemed lukewarm at best at the prospect of donning the Bok No 8 jersey further down the line. He had played in that position for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship but felt there were better qualified practitioners. 

His early departure in last weekend’s 38-22 defeat at Ellis Park hardly helped the Bok cause.

“I don’t think the No 8 position lost us the game, so we are not going to bring in somebody new,” said Erasmus. 

“We believe the guys we have are doing the job for us and it is difficult to keep the squad that big,” added the coach, who also had the option of giving Cobus Wiese another start in that position. The regular lock filled the No 8 jersey against Georgia in Mbombela in July to mixed reviews. 

Elsewhere in the back row, more change was necessitated by the concussion to Pieter-Steph du Toit. On Saturday the always-willing Franco Mostert will fill the No 7 jersey for the 12th time in his Test career. Capped 80 times for the Boks, Mostert doesn’t just bring vast experience but an exemplary work rate and buoyancy in the line-out. The latter was a facet of the Boks’ play that hardly got off the ground at Ellis Park. 

“We’ve got a few options at No 7 but he has done it many times for us and he is probably one of the fittest guys in the team,” Erasmus said of Mostert. 

“He is close to what we have in Pieter-Steph and he knows what we want to do. We all know what we did wrong last weekend. To know what you did wrong is easy, but to fix it is not always easy. 

“We feel a guy such as Sous [Mostert] will help us in the line-outs and in general. When the game gets a bit loose, he can help us tidy it up.” 

Springboks to take on Japan at Wembley in November

The Test will be the first rugby event to be held at the famous north London venue since 2016
Sport
12 hours ago

Pollard back to steady shaky Bok ship

Frustrated coach Rassie Erasmus rings the changes to get world champs back on winning track
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second Test against Australia

Kolisi, Du Toit, Arendse and Van der Merwe out of Bok side for this weekend
Sport
2 days ago

Boks were own worst enemies against Wallabies, says Ox Nché

Every game now a must win if Springboks hope to lift Rugby Championship trophy, says prop
Sport
2 days ago

Wallabies expect Cape Town backlash after Ellis Park euphoria

Will Skelton says the Australian rugby team will have to continue preparing and ‘really fight until the end’
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pirates coach wisely applies ‘if it ain’t broke, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pollard back to steady shaky Bok ship
Sport / Rugby
3.
Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: It’s bat on ball, not ocean on ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Maharaj’s stellar performance helps SA trounce ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Springboks to take on Japan at Wembley in November

Sport / Rugby

Pollard back to steady shaky Bok ship

Sport / Rugby

Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second Test against Australia

Sport / Rugby

Boks were own worst enemies against Wallabies, says Ox Nché

Sport / Rugby

Wallabies expect Cape Town backlash after Ellis Park euphoria

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.