Sport / Rugby

Kiwi coach expects beaten Boks to revert to strengths

Scott Robertson says the All Blacks will not alter their approach to playing SA

19 August 2025 - 14:35
by IAN RANSOM
All Black coach Scott Robertson believes beaten Boks will revert to their 'DNA'. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS
Melbourne — New Zealand coach Scott Robertson says the All Blacks will not alter their approach to playing SA in light of the Springboks’ surprise capitulation to Australia at Ellis Park.

SA’s 38-22 loss at their Johannesburg stronghold stunned the rugby world while putting their Rugby Championship defence on shaky ground before a potentially decisive two-Test tour of New Zealand in September.

The Springboks have tried to move to a more expansive, ball-in-hand game style away from their usual strengths of physical dominance and tactical kicking, but Robertson suggested it may not last.

“No. We know how they’re going to play. They’ll play to their strengths,” said Robertson.

“It’s their DNA,” he said.

“It’s about how you stop them, but also how you play your own game.”

After conceding a 22-0 lead, Australia ran in six unanswered tries to beat the hosts at Ellis Park for the first time in more than 60 years and trigger renewed optimism under coach Joe Schmidt.

Robertson, however, declined to conjure even faint praise for the Wallabies, saying he was more focused on the All Blacks’ second Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

“It was a game of small moments — a bounce of the ball, a pass. SA played beautifully for a long period, and then it turned, didn’t it?” he said.

“It shows how discipline, accuracy and limiting errors can change things quickly.

“I’ll turn the page when we get past this week and we’ll start talking about the teams,” he said.

The All Blacks saw off an Argentina fightback to win 41-24 in Cordoba last Saturday despite a lack of cohesion in the backline at times.

Rieko Ioane’s move to the wing and Billy Proctor’s promotion to starting No 13 remain under the microscope, with neither dominating their positions.

Robertson defended the two players, saying Ioane was getting better every week and calling for patience for five-Test Proctor.

“He’s a long-term project, and we’re sticking with him,” he said of Proctor.

Meanwhile New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu may not play another Test in the Rugby Championship after suffering a facial fracture against Argentina while centre Anton Lienert-Brown is out of the second Pumas match after failing concussion protocols.

Tuipulotu was taken to hospital last Saturday and will need surgery on his return to New Zealand.

The 32-year-old is expected to need six weeks to recover after surgery, leaving him scrambling to be fit for the last Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Perth on October 4.

Lienert-Brown will join him on the plane home after failing a head injury assessment, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday.

Reuters

