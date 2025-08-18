Sport / Rugby

Wallabies expect Cape Town backlash after Ellis Park euphoria

Will Skelton says the Australian rugby team will have to continue preparing and ‘really fight until the end’

18 August 2025 - 13:53
by Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Australia’s Will Skelton expects the Springboks to come out fighting this Saturday in Cape Town. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Australia’s Will Skelton expects the Springboks to come out fighting this Saturday in Cape Town. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Sydney — The Wallabies are bracing for a violent backlash from the Springboks in the second Rugby Championship Test in Cape Town on Saturday after their stunning upset at Ellis Park.

Australia’s recovery from an early 22-0 deficit to post a first win since 1963 at the crucible of SA rugby left many back home just as incredulous as the fans of the back-to-back world champions.

Wallabies lock Will Skelton, however, said the 38-22 victory would mean only one thing when the teams clashed again at Cape Town Stadium in the second round of the Rugby Championship.

“They’re going to try to punch you in the face this week,” he told reporters from SA. “So we’re going to have to be ready, have a good week of preparation again and really fight until the end.”

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has been very clear throughout his rebuilding project over the past year that consistency of performance is the acid test of progress.

That Saturday’s victory backed up a win in the third Test of the lost series against the British & Irish Lions was a huge positive, but the players know a humiliating reverse on Saturday would be an equally significant step backwards.

Skelton said the Lions series, where Australia played well only in parts of the first two Tests before producing an 80-minute performance in the third, had established a bedrock of resilience in the squad.

“It’s definitely been building throughout the Lions series,” Skelton added. “We didn’t have the best start against the Lions in the first Test as well.”

At 22-0 behind on Saturday, “we stuck to the game plan. We stuck to the processes. We stuck in there and we fought to come back to where we got the game.”

The euphoria of the Ellis Park victory came less than two years after the nadir of the game Down Under: Australia’s first exit in the pool stage of a World Cup.

While some declared the performance in Johannesburg as the best by a Wallabies team outside a World Cup, former Australia lock Justin Harrison was more circumspect.

“Comparisons with previous eras is impossible,” he told Reuters at the weekend. “But this is the best win since the nightmare of the 2023 World Cup, the best result for this group.”

Local media sceptics of the progress being made under Schmidt, including Wallabies great David Campese, were hastily backtracking on Monday. “I am eating humble pie,” the 1991 World Cup winner told the Sydney Morning Herald, having said last week that Schmidt’s team selection showed the New Zealander had “no idea about rugby”.

Reuters

Australia’s Slipper, Pietsch out of second Test against Boks

Pietsch broke his jaw in the first half and Slipper failed a concussion test after the match
Sport
22 hours ago

BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie

Wallabies were good, but we made them better with our performance, says embarrassed coach
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks prove too good for Argentina

New Zealand open their Rugby Championship campaign with a 41-24 win in Cordoba
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: High ticket prices alert to SA Rugby

Late lowering of prices was good for the fans who could not afford to come to the game, but not for those who paid top dollar weeks ago
Opinion
14 hours ago

Boks will be at full throttle against Wallabies, says Kriel

Ellis Park crowd set to roar SA on as they hunt for fifth Rugby Championship victory over Australia
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pirates coach wisely applies ‘if it ain’t broke, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie
Sport / Rugby
3.
Proteas have issues to be addressed once Brevis’ ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Australia’s Slipper, Pietsch out of second Test ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Arsenal’s Calafiori secures 1-0 win at Man United
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Australia’s Slipper, Pietsch out of second Test against Boks

Sport / Rugby

BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks prove too good for Argentina

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: High ticket prices alert to SA Rugby

Opinion / Columnists

Boks will be at full throttle against Wallabies, says Kriel

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.