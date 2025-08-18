Sport / Rugby

Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second Test against Australia

Kolisi, Du Toit, Arendse and Van der Merwe out of Bok side for this weekend

18 August 2025 - 17:05
by Nick Said
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus briefs the media at the team's hotel in Cape Town before the second Test against Australia. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus briefs the media at the team's hotel in Cape Town before the second Test against Australia. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

As if the pain of a first defeat to Australia at Ellis Park in 62 years was not enough, SA face a heavy injury toll from the 38-22 defeat in Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener with captain Siya Kolisi sidelined for an extended period.

Kolisi suffered a knee injury as Australia rallied from 22 points down in a stunning second-half display and is out of the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday and probably the two-match tour to New Zealand that follows.

Kolisi is expected to be out for four weeks, which means he will miss the Springboks’ eagerly anticipated clash with New Zealand at Eden Park on September 6, where they are seeking a first win since 1937.

Loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit suffered a concussion in the weekend defeat and will also miss the second game as he goes through return-to-play protocols.

Both wings from the loss, Kurt-Lee Arendse (knee) and Edwill van der Merwe (ankle), are also out for this weekend. That should be tempered by the return from injury of experienced wing Cheslin Kolbe, who is expected to be available.

Inside centre Damian de Allende, an important cog in the backline, is also set to be fit after missing Saturday’s loss.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said the Boks were aware of their shortcomings at Ellis Park as they tried to move the ball too expansively and were picked off by a clinical Australia.

He said they “totally outplayed us. If you play beautiful rugby and you lose, you lose. If you play boring rugby and you win, then people are happy.”

The Boks were “on the wrong side of that balance on Saturday and that is not because [attack coach] Tony [Brown] coaches that way. You tend to think things are easy and there is so much space. Then a proud country such as Australia take their opportunities.”

SA will name their squad on Tuesday for the second fixture in Cape Town. 

Reuters

Boks will be at full throttle against Wallabies, says Kriel

Ellis Park crowd set to roar SA on as they hunt for fifth Rugby Championship victory over Australia
Sport
4 days ago

Bok women on special quest ahead of World Cup

Having rapidly improved under coach Swys de Bruin, SA’s women are challenging a powerhouse pool
Sport
4 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Love of sports is truly a family affair

If my mother were alive she would be watching the T20 in Australia and the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday
Sport
3 days ago

Boks out to start Rugby Championship on a winning note

Ox Nché and Aphelele Fassi give the lowdown on playing the team from Down Under
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pirates coach wisely applies ‘if it ain’t broke, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie
Sport / Rugby
3.
Proteas have issues to be addressed once Brevis’ ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Australia’s Slipper, Pietsch out of second Test ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Arsenal’s Calafiori secures 1-0 win at Man United
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Boks were own worst enemies against Wallabies, says Ox Nché

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: High ticket prices alert to SA Rugby

Opinion / Columnists

Wallabies expect Cape Town backlash after Ellis Park euphoria

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.