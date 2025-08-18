Sport / Rugby

Mapimpi called up to Bok squad, Kolisi and Arendse released due to injuries

The double Rugby World Cup-winner boasts 47 Test matches and will undoubtedly boost the experience in the backline

18 August 2025 - 19:28
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Makazole Mapimpi has been called up to the Springbok squad for the second Test against Australia. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/ALCHE GREEFF
Makazole Mapimpi has been called up to the Springbok squad for the second Test against Australia. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/ALCHE GREEFF

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called up experienced wing Makazole Mapimpi to the squad ahead of the second Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Cape Town on Saturday.

This after captain Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse were released due to injuries they sustained during last weekend’s 38-22 defeat against Australia and are expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

While there is enough cover in the squad at loose forward, Erasmus opted to call up Mapimpi as backline cover and he will join his teammates in Cape Town on Monday night.

The double Rugby World Cup-winner boasts 47 Test matches and will undoubtedly boost the experience in the backline as the Boks look to get their campaign back on track.

Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second Test against Australia

Kolisi, Du Toit, Arendse and Van der Merwe out of Bok side for this weekend
Sport
2 hours ago

Boks were own worst enemies against Wallabies, says Ox Nché

Every game now a must win if Springboks hope to lift Rugby Championship trophy, says prop
Sport
4 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: High ticket prices alert to SA Rugby

Late lowering of prices was good for the fans who could not afford to come to the game, but not for those who paid top dollar weeks ago
Opinion
14 hours ago

Wallabies expect Cape Town backlash after Ellis Park euphoria

Will Skelton says the Australian rugby team will have to continue preparing and ‘really fight until the end’
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pirates coach wisely applies ‘if it ain’t broke, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie
Sport / Rugby
3.
Proteas have issues to be addressed once Brevis’ ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Australia’s Slipper, Pietsch out of second Test ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Arsenal’s Calafiori secures 1-0 win at Man United
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second Test against Australia

Sport / Rugby

BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie

Sport / Rugby

Boks were own worst enemies against Wallabies, says Ox Nché

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: High ticket prices alert to SA Rugby

Opinion / Columnists

Wallabies expect Cape Town backlash after Ellis Park euphoria

Sport / Rugby

Boks eager for action after conditioning camp

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.