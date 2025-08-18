Sport / Rugby Boks were own worst enemies against Wallabies, says Ox Nché Every game now a must win if Springboks hope to lift Rugby Championship trophy, says prop B L Premium

Still smarting from their shock defeat to a spirited Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday, Springbok prop Ox Nché admitted they may have to win all their remaining matches to lift the Rugby Championship trophy.

After the Boks lost 38-22 to the Wallabies, tournament favourites New Zealand powered to a convincing 41-24 win over Argentina in Córdoba to return to the top of the world rankings. ..