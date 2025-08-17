Australia's Dylan Pietsch scores their first try against South Africa at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, August 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Australia are counting the cost of their epic 38-22 Rugby Championship victory over SA at Ellis Park on Saturday after wing Dylan Pietsch and experienced prop James Slipper were ruled out of Saturday’s second test in Cape Town.
Australia rallied from 22 points down to win in Johannesburg for the first time since 1963 in a scintillating second half display that rocked the world champions.
Pietsch broke his jaw in the first half and Slipper failed a concussion test after the match.
Both will return to Australia, with flyhalf Ben Donaldson (abductor strain), who was injured in training ahead of the game.
Wing Filipo Daugunu, prop Rhys van Nek and centre Hamish Stewart will link up with the squad this week ahead of the clash in Cape Town.
Australia are also sweating on the fitness of captain Harry Wilson, who pulled up lame after scoring the second of two tries at Ellis Park.
Australia’s Slipper, Pietsch out of second Test against Boks
Pietsch broke his jaw in the first half and Slipper failed a concussion test after the match
Australia are counting the cost of their epic 38-22 Rugby Championship victory over SA at Ellis Park on Saturday after wing Dylan Pietsch and experienced prop James Slipper were ruled out of Saturday’s second test in Cape Town.
Australia rallied from 22 points down to win in Johannesburg for the first time since 1963 in a scintillating second half display that rocked the world champions.
Pietsch broke his jaw in the first half and Slipper failed a concussion test after the match.
Both will return to Australia, with flyhalf Ben Donaldson (abductor strain), who was injured in training ahead of the game.
Wing Filipo Daugunu, prop Rhys van Nek and centre Hamish Stewart will link up with the squad this week ahead of the clash in Cape Town.
Australia are also sweating on the fitness of captain Harry Wilson, who pulled up lame after scoring the second of two tries at Ellis Park.
Reuters
BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie
Wallabies have what it takes to beat Boks, says former Australia hooker
Boks eager for action after conditioning camp
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie
All Blacks prove too good for Argentina
Boks will be at full throttle against Wallabies, says Kriel
Wallabies have what it takes to beat Boks, says former Australia hooker
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.