Sport / Rugby

Australia’s Slipper, Pietsch out of second Test against Boks

Pietsch broke his jaw in the first half and Slipper failed a concussion test after the match

17 August 2025 - 21:23
by Nick Said
Australia's Dylan Pietsch scores their first try against South Africa at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, August 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Australia are counting the cost of their epic 38-22 Rugby Championship victory over SA at Ellis Park on Saturday after wing Dylan Pietsch and experienced prop James Slipper were ruled out of Saturday’s second test in Cape Town.

Australia rallied from 22 points down to win in Johannesburg for the first time since 1963 in a scintillating second half display that rocked the world champions.

Pietsch broke his jaw in the first half and Slipper failed a concussion test after the match.

Both will return to Australia, with flyhalf Ben Donaldson (abductor strain), who was injured in training ahead of the game.

Wing Filipo Daugunu, prop Rhys van Nek and centre Hamish Stewart will link up with the squad this week ahead of the clash in Cape Town.

Australia are also sweating on the fitness of captain Harry Wilson, who pulled up lame after scoring the second of two tries at Ellis Park.

Reuters

BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie

Wallabies were good, but we made them better with our performance, says embarrassed coach
Sport
2 hours ago

Wallabies have what it takes to beat Boks, says former Australia hooker

Jeremy Paul says Lions series has prepared and hardened the team
Sport
6 days ago

Boks eager for action after conditioning camp

Aim was to make the step up for quality opponents in All Blacks, Wallabies and Pumas, says Erasmus
Sport
1 week ago
