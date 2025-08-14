Will Jordan warns All Blacks must match Argentina’s fire

Will Jordan expects Argentina to be pumped up for the match against the All Blacks. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Melbourne — New Zealand fullback Will Jordan says the All Blacks must be ready to match Argentina’s physicality and passion when the sides meet on Saturday in the opening round of the Rugby Championship in Cordoba.
The All Blacks are looking to avoid a fourth Rugby Championship loss to the Pumas in five years, having dropped home matches in 2022 and 2024 after a defeat in Australia in 2020.
Try-scoring machine Jordan said the All Blacks squad had built strong combinations in camp but would need to start fast to quell Argentina’s early momentum.
“We know the first 20 [minutes] is going to be important,” Jordan told reporters in Cordoba.
“They’ve come hard at our breakdown in the past and they’ll be confident again. If they play their best, they’ll back themselves to beat us.”
Jordan highlighted Argentina’s aerial threat as a key area of concern, while praising their high-tempo style and classy backline, which will be strengthened by the return of players who missed their England series defeat.
“They’ve got a huge amount of energy, extremely skilful players across the backs, and real physicality up front,” he said.
The 27-year-old heads into the Cordoba opener in typically prolific form, having scored four tries in the 3-0 series whitewash of France in July. That brought his career try tally to 42, an amazing strike-rate from 44 Tests.
He is likely to be joined by wingers Sevu Reece and Rieko Ioane in a fast, powerful starting back three.
The All Blacks warmed up for Argentina’s passionate crowds by watching a local soccer game between Boca Juniors and Racing Club at Boca’s iconic home stadium La Bombonera (The “Chocolate Box”) in Buenos Aires.
Jordan found the fans’ singing and chanting throughout an eye-opener and hoped for similar against the Pumas.
“It’s my first time in Argentina, and first time at a soccer match. So it’s pretty impressive [and] cool to experience. I’m sure there will be something similar come Saturday.”
Reuters
