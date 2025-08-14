Bok women on special quest ahead of World Cup

Babalwa Latsha in action against New Zealand’s Black Ferns in a warm-up match in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS
SA head to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England without the same aura about them as the men’s team but with renewed belief having shown rapid improvement in the past 12 months under coach Swys de Bruin.
The Springbok men have a record four World Cup titles, including the last two, with the famous green and gold jerseys entrenched in the everyday lives of many South Africans, who live and breathe every kick, pass and try.
The women’s team have not enjoyed the same popularity, but under De Bruin results have picked up markedly, including a 41-24 victory against a New Zealand Black Ferns XV in Cape Town earlier in August.
SA are in a World Cup pool with powerhouse France, Italy and Brazil. The game against the Italians at York Community Stadium on August 31 is likely to be key with two teams advancing from Pool D to the quarterfinals.
“You see the girls and it’s the biggest occasion in most of their lives,” said De Bruin, who has previously been part of Rassie Erasmus’ coaching team with the Springboks.
“I think the last game took us to where we want to be to see what we can do. So that was the one we needed. Now it’s just to get on the plane and make SA proud.
“We’ve got to focus completely on [first opponents] Brazil. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. If we can make the knockout rounds, anything can happen, that’s the aim.”
SA face the Brazilians on August 24 at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton.
Babalwa Latsha, who captained the side against the Black Ferns XV and became the first woman from Africa to play professionally in 2020, believes the looming World Cup will be a turning point for the women’s game.
“Personally, to be part of this phenomenal squad at what will probably be the best World Cup in women’s rugby history is a massive honour for me,” she said. “It’s a turning point for women’s rugby as a whole.
“The success of the [men’s] Springbok side is a success for us all. What they have done for rugby has been incredible and we take motivation from that. However, the Springbok women are on a unique journey.”
Bok women on special quest ahead of World Cup
Having rapidly improved under coach Swys de Bruin, SA’s women are challenging a powerhouse pool
SA head to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England without the same aura about them as the men’s team but with renewed belief having shown rapid improvement in the past 12 months under coach Swys de Bruin.
The Springbok men have a record four World Cup titles, including the last two, with the famous green and gold jerseys entrenched in the everyday lives of many South Africans, who live and breathe every kick, pass and try.
The women’s team have not enjoyed the same popularity, but under De Bruin results have picked up markedly, including a 41-24 victory against a New Zealand Black Ferns XV in Cape Town earlier in August.
SA are in a World Cup pool with powerhouse France, Italy and Brazil. The game against the Italians at York Community Stadium on August 31 is likely to be key with two teams advancing from Pool D to the quarterfinals.
“You see the girls and it’s the biggest occasion in most of their lives,” said De Bruin, who has previously been part of Rassie Erasmus’ coaching team with the Springboks.
“I think the last game took us to where we want to be to see what we can do. So that was the one we needed. Now it’s just to get on the plane and make SA proud.
“We’ve got to focus completely on [first opponents] Brazil. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. If we can make the knockout rounds, anything can happen, that’s the aim.”
SA face the Brazilians on August 24 at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton.
Babalwa Latsha, who captained the side against the Black Ferns XV and became the first woman from Africa to play professionally in 2020, believes the looming World Cup will be a turning point for the women’s game.
“Personally, to be part of this phenomenal squad at what will probably be the best World Cup in women’s rugby history is a massive honour for me,” she said. “It’s a turning point for women’s rugby as a whole.
“The success of the [men’s] Springbok side is a success for us all. What they have done for rugby has been incredible and we take motivation from that. However, the Springbok women are on a unique journey.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Boks out to start Rugby Championship on a winning note
Southern heavies begin honing their World Cup squads
Williams looking for special magic against the Wallabies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.