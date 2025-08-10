Three Border women included in Booi’s seasoned World Cup squad

The Springbok Women’s team at their Rugby World Cup capping ceremony at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Three Border players have been included in the Springbok Women’s squad to contest the Rugby World Cup in England, starting at the end of August.
They are Nombuyekezo Mdliki (prop) and centres Aphiwe Ngwevu and Eloise Webb.
Middledrift-born Nolusindiso Booi will lead a strong squad of 19 players out of the 32 with previous Rugby World Cup experience.
Bok Women head coach Swys de Bruin’s squad was named at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday for the quadrennial tournament, where SA will face Brazil, Italy and France in Pool D.
Booi, who captained the squad at the previous tournament in New Zealand in 2022, is SA’s most experienced Test captain, having led the side in 23 Tests.
Babalwa Latsha, who captained the Bok Women in 14 Test matches as well as in the recent Black Ferns XV series, was named vice-captain.
Booi (2010, 2014, 2022) and Tayla Kinsey (2014, 2022) are the most experienced players in the squad, which boasts a combined total of 689 Test caps.
Among the 19 forwards, eight will be experiencing a Rugby World Cup for the first time: Anathi Qolo (lock), who captained the side at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar in June, Luchell Hanekom (hooker), Xoliswa Khuzwayo (prop), Nombuyekezo Mdliki (prop), Danelle Lochner (lock) and Vainah Ubisi (lock), all of whom played for SA in 2024, while Faith Tshauke (flanker) made her Test debut in Madagascar a few months ago.
Four of the 13 backs will represent SA on this level for the first time. Wings Macaela Samboya and Ayanda Malinga, flyhalf Mary Zulu and utility back Byrhandré Dolf are the newcomers in a backline stacked with players who have encountered the pressures of the Rugby World Cup before.
All 32 players selected for the Women’s Rugby World Cup featured either against Spain in April, the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup, the two Tests against Canada in July, or the two recent internationals against the Black Ferns XV. This was a telling factor in their final selection, according to De Bruin.
“We used 49 players during the season, where we played six Test matches and four international friendlies, and I know we got the balance right,” De Bruin said.
“There will always be unfortunate players not selected, but as a coaching staff, we are happy that we got the group we wanted.”
De Bruin said what excited him most were the combinations they will work with.
“I believe that will push us towards the playoffs as we have so many options for each opponent, and that will boost our abilities.
“This selection is a culmination of hard work and sacrifice for the players, and I want to congratulate them. We all know the journeys each one travelled and for most, it was not easy.”
The squad will assemble in Joburg on Tuesday and depart for England on Thursday. Their first match is against Brazil 10 days later.
SA World Cup squad:
Props: Sanelisiwe Charlie, Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Yonela Ngxingolo, Babalwa Latsha (v-capt), Nombuyekezo Mdliki
Hookers: Micke Gunter, Lindelwa Gwala, Luchell Hanekom
Locks: Nolusindiso Booi (capt), Danelle Lochner, Nomsa Mokwai, Anathi Qolo, Vainah Ubisi
Utility and loose forwards: Aseza Hele, Catha Jacobs, Lerato Makua, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Sizophila Solontsi, Faith Tshauke
Scrumhalves: Unam Tose, Tayla Kinsey
Flyhalves: Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Mary Zulu
Centres: Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Chumisa Qawe, Eloise Webb
Outside backs: Jakkie Cilliers, Ayanda Malinga, Macaela Samboya
Utility backs: Byrhandré Dolf, Nadine Roos
SA’s Pool D fixtures (SA times):
Aug 24: 3.45pm: SA vs Brazil (Northampton)
Aug 31: 4.30pm: SA vs Italy (York)
Sept 7: 5.45pm: SA vs France (Northampton)
SA Rugby Communications
