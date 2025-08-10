Boks eager for action after conditioning camp

After a successful two-week conditioning camp, the Springboks have turned their attention to the two Rugby Championship Tests against Australia in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
The first match against the Wallabies takes place at Ellis Park on August 16, to be followed by the Test at Cape Town Stadium on August 23. Then come back-to-back Tests against New Zealand in Auckland and Wellington.
Also on the menu for the Boks during the Rugby Championship are matches against Argentina in Durban and London in September and October.
“We are pleased with the hard work the players put in over the past two weeks and we have made the switch into the Rugby Championship next week,” said coach Rassie Erasmus.
“The intensity and competitiveness of this competition will be different, and our conditioning camp was important to allow us to make that step-up physically and mentally.
“We will be going up against quality teams in the Wallabies, All Blacks and Pumas, so it was important to lay a strong foundation on and off the field before we go into full Test match week from Sunday.
“We are approaching the tournament in three blocks, the first of which is the leg against Australia. And we have no doubt they will want to build on their performances in their past two matches against the British & Irish Lions.
“Similarly, we would like to continue building momentum on our results in the Incoming Series, though we are under no illusions about the challenges these teams will pose.We are excited for the challenge ahead and we are looking forward to returning to the field.”
Erasmus added that they focused on other off-field activities during the conditioning camp. “The camp included a series of gym, field and boardroom sessions, which were vital for us to realign regarding our standards and what we want to achieve.
“It was productive and we hope it will benefit us as we prepare to face a psyched-up and physical Australian team after the British & Irish Lions Series.
“We then have a tour to New Zealand and face Argentina, and both those teams pose their own threats. So hopefully we can build on these standards.”
Springboks’ Rugby Championship fixtures:
Aug 16: SA vs Australia (Ellis Park, Johannesburg);
Aug 23: SA vs Australia (Cape Town);
Sept 6: New Zealand vs SA (Eden Park, Auckland);
Sept 13: New Zealand vs SA (Sky Stadium, Wellington);
Sept 27: SA vs Argentina (Kings Park, Durban); and
