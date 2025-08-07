Scrummage for Argentina-bound All Blacks rookie after dog mauls his passport

Leroy Carter passes the ball during a World Sevens Series match. He has been called up to New Zealand's Rugby Championship squad. Picture: EPA/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
Leroy Carter’s dream call-up to New Zealand’s Rugby Championship squad nearly turned sour when he discovered his passport had been chewed up by his dog days before leaving for Argentina.
Utility back Carter, named among the injury replacements in Scott Robertson’s All Blacks squad, found his passport ruined on his bed and had to scramble to arrange a new one.
“I got my passport out to take a photo to send to the team manager and I just left it on my bedside table,” the 26-year-old told New Zealand media.
“My partner went to the gym and left my dog home alone, and it went down the hallway, jumped on the bed and just chewed up the passport and my teeth aligners.
“It was a bit of a shambles yesterday. I was trying to get an emergency one, but I think it’s all sussed now.
“I said it would happen to me, something like that, so no point getting stressed about it, just trying to sort it out.”
Most of the All Blacks squad will fly out on Friday for Argentina, where they play their Rugby Championship opener against the Pumas in Cordoba next week.
Carter, who represented New Zealand in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics and won a bronze with the squad at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, earned his first All Blacks call-up after his debut season with the Waikato Chiefs in Super Rugby.
Carter said he was out for breakfast with his partner and some of his teammates from the provincial side Bay of Plenty when Robertson called to confirm his selection on Monday.
“I got an unknown-number call. I guess I said if there was a day to answer those it was probably that day and he just said congratulations,” Carter said.
“I honestly can’t really remember what else he said after that. I was pretty emotional and pretty stoked to get a phone call like that.
“All the boys were pretty pumped, but I was still in a bit of a shock.”
Meanwhile, flyhalf Richie Mo’unga will return to New Zealand rugby next season and be eligible to play for the All Blacks from October 2026, as part of an 18-month contract announced on Thursday.
The deal will see the Japan-based playmaker rejoin Canterbury for the 2026 National Provincial Championship and the Crusaders from the 2027 Super Rugby season.
“We’re really pleased to have Richie recommitting to New Zealand Rugby,” CEO Mark Robinson said.
“He’s a proven talent with a strong track record of performing on the biggest stages.”
Mo’unga, capped 56 times for the All Blacks and a winner of seven championship trophies at the Crusaders, has been ineligible to play for New Zealand since leaving for Japan after the 2023 World Cup in France.
New Zealand Rugby restricts Test selection to home-based players to try to protect its domestic competitions from talent drain.
Mo’unga helped Brave Lupus Tokyo seal back-to-back Japan Rugby League One titles in June while playing with a fractured hand.
“He has this gift of bringing out the best in those about him and we can’t wait to have him back in 2027,” Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said.
Mo’unga’s return to New Zealand a year before the 2027 World Cup in Australia will be welcomed by home fans and give Robertson another option for the coveted No 10 jersey.
In Mo’unga's absence, Beauden Barrett has been Robertson’s starting flyhalf in most recent Tests, with Damian McKenzie the backup playmaker.
