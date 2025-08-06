Sport / Rugby

Rookie loose forward Parker bowled over by offer to join All Blacks

Despite a strong season in Super Rugby, Simon Parker had no inkling he was in the frame for a national call-up

06 August 2025 - 19:08
by IAN RANSOM
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Simon Parker has been included in the All Blacks squad for the forthcoming Rugby Championship. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Simon Parker has been included in the All Blacks squad for the forthcoming Rugby Championship. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

As a 1.98m loose forward weighing about 120kg, it takes a lot for Waikato Chiefs’ Simon Parker to be knocked off his stride.

But he was completely bowled over when New Zealand coach Scott Robertson came calling with an offer of the last spot on his 36-man squad for the Rugby Championship.

“I started shaking straight away and apologised for missing his first call. He was like, ‘no dramas, congratulations and welcome’,” Parker told Reuters on Wednesday. “I was just speechless and kind of zoned out.”

Despite a strong season in Super Rugby, 25-year-old Parker had no inkling he was in the frame for All Blacks selection. An untimely ankle injury during the Super Rugby finals ruled him out of consideration for the July series against France but it never occurred to him he was on the selectors’ radar anyhow.

Now the flanker is set to jump on a plane to Argentina, where the All Blacks meet the Pumas in Cordoba next week and Buenos Aires on August 23.

Robertson’s eyes sparkled on Monday as he spoke of Parker’s “intimidating” presence.

They match brutality with skill. They know when to roll up their sleeves. They’re a dangerous team, I reckon.
Simon Parker

Parker said it was up to others to decide whether he was worthy of the term — but he would take Robertson’s word as a compliment. His versatility is also a plus as he strives for a debut in a group laden with quality loose forwards, including Ardie Savea, Luke Jacobson and Samipeni Finau.

Parker can play in all of the back-row positions — and will play wherever he’s wanted, but admits a fondness for the No 6 jersey once worn with distinction by one of his heroes, Jerome Kaino.

“I enjoy the line-out side of things, trying to beat the opposition and that kind of thing,” he said. “The teams I’ve been in, the six gets a lot of carries and ends up defending and getting a lot of tackles as well.”

Though only 25, it has been a long road for Parker to get to the top level, with plenty of injury setbacks. He made his Chiefs debut under Warren Gatland near the end of the 2020 season but complex foot and shoulder injuries wiped out most of the next two years.

It was later tough breaking into a Chiefs back row boasting players such as former All Blacks captain Sam Cane, Jacobson and Finau. Parker has patiently negotiated the hurdles, though, and taken his chances as they come.

Though hard to imagine now, he was a flyhalf as a schoolboy while running about his father’s dairy farm near a small town in Northland province. He earned a scholarship to play at St Peter’s Cambridge, a school in the Waikato region that developed Finau, All Blacks scrumhalf Cam Roigard and prop Ollie Norris.

But Parker was not sold on a career in the sport until pushed by his school coach Sean Hohneck, the former Chiefs lock.

“Growing up, all I wanted to do was farming,” he said. “And that still hasn’t changed, I guess. But [Hohneck] sort of convinced me to carry on with rugby and give it a crack. I guess I probably didn’t realise my potential.”

His quality was confirmed in 2019 when he was picked for the “Baby Blacks”, New Zealand’s squad for the world U20 championship in Argentina. Parker enjoyed a bit of Argentine steak on that tour, and six years on hopes to tear into some of the Pumas’ beefy loose forwards.

“They match brutality with skill,” he said. “They know when to roll up their sleeves. They’re a dangerous team, I reckon.”

Reuters

Bok Women’s win over Black Ferns a confidence booster for World Cup

Coach De Bruin hails ‘one of the best performances we had since I joined the squad just over a year ago’
Sport
1 day ago

Affordable ticket prices unveiled for 2027 Rugby World Cup

World Rugby is determined that the expanded 24-team tournament be accessible to as many people as possible
Sport
1 week ago

Rugby Australia chief confident Lions will tour in 2037

Phil Waugh dismisses suggestions Wallabies are so weak the country no longer deserved its place on the touring rotation
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: There’s a debate to be had about the Lions squad

The Wallabies added substance to talk of a revival, but did they have worthy opponents?
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nabi expects Kaizer Chiefs to improve this season
Sport / Soccer
2.
Siraj’s stellar performance leads India to ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Ntini hails Conrad’s leadership as Proteas coach
Sport / Cricket
4.
Bok Women’s win over Black Ferns a confidence ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
From sidekick to showstopper, Siraj reinvents ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Rugby Australia chief confident Lions will tour in 2037

Sport / Rugby

Bok Women’s win over Black Ferns a confidence booster for World Cup

Sport / Rugby

Sharks trampled by rampaging Bulls

Sport / Rugby

Boks knuckle down for Rugby Championship

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: There’s a debate to be had about the Lions squad

Opinion / Columnists

Affordable ticket prices unveiled for 2027 Rugby World Cup

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: No place for soccer-style theatrics in rugby

Opinion / Columnists

Lions boss Farrell targets clean sweep after second Australia win

Sport / Rugby

Ailing Wallabies need to step up to keep Lions series alive

Sport / Rugby

Rassie includes young bloods with veterans in Bok squad for Australia Tests

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.