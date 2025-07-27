Lions boss Farrell targets clean sweep after second Australia win

British & Irish Lions' Hugo Keenan celebrates after scoring a last-minute try to win the Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Picture: JAMES ROSS/AAP IMAGE VIA REUTERS
British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell is determined to keep his team focused on winning the third and final Test against Australia after the tourists wrapped up the series by beating the Wallabies 29-26 in Melbourne on Saturday.
Hugo Keenan's last-minute try secured the win at Melbourne Cricket Ground that gave the Lions an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
“The plan will stay the same,” Farrell told reporters. “Win or lose we trust the plan ahead.”
It was the Lions’ first series win since they beat the Wallabies 2-1 in 2013 and Farrell believes the achievement has earned his players the right to be considered Lions legends.
“We’ve made history, haven’t we, so does that warrant that kind of tag?” he said.
“Why not? We came to do what we’ve done tonight and we should all celebrate.”
The Lions had to do it the hard way in Melbourne, coming back from 23-5 down in the first half before narrowing the deficit to six points just before the break.
Tadhg Beirne’s bulldozing try just before the hour mark reduced the gap further and Keenan’s last-minute effort decided the match and the series.
“These are one of the moments in your life that you will cherish, this will live long in the memory,” captain Maro Itoje said.
“Often in sport you have to move on to the next thing and focus on what’s next, focus on the next challenge and no doubt we will do that after tonight’s celebration but every now and again it’s important to savour the moment.”
Farrell said the camp was thrilled with the win.
“When you see what it means to everyone in there, you can hear them, these lads have dreamed of being a British & Irish Lion all their lives,” Farrell told reporters.
“And to get to the point where we come to the MCG, 90,000 people, with a dramatic finish like that to win the series is what dreams are made of.
“The drama and how it unfolded, that’s what makes it special.
“I suppose you wouldn’t have backed us at 23-5, but to find a way, it adds to the story, doesn’t it? It adds to the fairy-tale. To be part of that is an honour.”
While the Wallabies were incensed that a clean-out by Jac Morgan in the build-up to Keenan’s last-minute try was not penalised, Farrell said the Lions were deserving winners for hanging on in the match.
He did have some words of sympathy for Joe Schmidt’s team, though, praising them for their fight in a classic Test that came a week after the hosts lost the Brisbane opener 27-19.
“It’s cruel in so many ways for Australia, but we stayed in the fight and got what we deserved,” Farrell said.
“Fair play to them. They turned up and they were going to turn up physically. But it wasn’t just that. They played a great brand of rugby.”
Farrell was the defence coach when Warren Gatland’s Lions won the 2013 series 2-1 by hammering the Wallabies 41-16 in the Sydney decider.
He will now look to guide the Lions to an unprecedented 3-0 sweep of the Wallabies in Sydney in a week.
“He wants us to win everything,” Itoje, who was named man of the match in Melbourne, said.
“Don't get me wrong, absolutely delighted with the result tonight, but we want to go again next week.” Reuters
Lions boss Farrell targets clean sweep after second Australia win
British & Irish Lions coach determined his team can win the third Test after beating the Wallabies 29-26 in Melbourne
British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell is determined to keep his team focused on winning the third and final Test against Australia after the tourists wrapped up the series by beating the Wallabies 29-26 in Melbourne on Saturday.
Hugo Keenan's last-minute try secured the win at Melbourne Cricket Ground that gave the Lions an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
“The plan will stay the same,” Farrell told reporters. “Win or lose we trust the plan ahead.”
It was the Lions’ first series win since they beat the Wallabies 2-1 in 2013 and Farrell believes the achievement has earned his players the right to be considered Lions legends.
“We’ve made history, haven’t we, so does that warrant that kind of tag?” he said.
“Why not? We came to do what we’ve done tonight and we should all celebrate.”
The Lions had to do it the hard way in Melbourne, coming back from 23-5 down in the first half before narrowing the deficit to six points just before the break.
Tadhg Beirne’s bulldozing try just before the hour mark reduced the gap further and Keenan’s last-minute effort decided the match and the series.
“These are one of the moments in your life that you will cherish, this will live long in the memory,” captain Maro Itoje said.
“Often in sport you have to move on to the next thing and focus on what’s next, focus on the next challenge and no doubt we will do that after tonight’s celebration but every now and again it’s important to savour the moment.”
Farrell said the camp was thrilled with the win.
“When you see what it means to everyone in there, you can hear them, these lads have dreamed of being a British & Irish Lion all their lives,” Farrell told reporters.
“And to get to the point where we come to the MCG, 90,000 people, with a dramatic finish like that to win the series is what dreams are made of.
“The drama and how it unfolded, that’s what makes it special.
“I suppose you wouldn’t have backed us at 23-5, but to find a way, it adds to the story, doesn’t it? It adds to the fairy-tale. To be part of that is an honour.”
While the Wallabies were incensed that a clean-out by Jac Morgan in the build-up to Keenan’s last-minute try was not penalised, Farrell said the Lions were deserving winners for hanging on in the match.
He did have some words of sympathy for Joe Schmidt’s team, though, praising them for their fight in a classic Test that came a week after the hosts lost the Brisbane opener 27-19.
“It’s cruel in so many ways for Australia, but we stayed in the fight and got what we deserved,” Farrell said.
“Fair play to them. They turned up and they were going to turn up physically. But it wasn’t just that. They played a great brand of rugby.”
Farrell was the defence coach when Warren Gatland’s Lions won the 2013 series 2-1 by hammering the Wallabies 41-16 in the Sydney decider.
He will now look to guide the Lions to an unprecedented 3-0 sweep of the Wallabies in Sydney in a week.
“He wants us to win everything,” Itoje, who was named man of the match in Melbourne, said.
“Don't get me wrong, absolutely delighted with the result tonight, but we want to go again next week.” Reuters
Ailing Wallabies need to step up to keep Lions series alive
Rassie includes young bloods with veterans in Bok squad for Australia Tests
New Bulls coach Johan Ackermann upbeat about future with talented side
Junior Boks proudly welcomed home after World Rugby U20 triumph
Springboks crush Georgia in thrilling Mbombela encounter
Bok selections come into sharp focus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ailing Wallabies need to step up to keep Lions series alive
Rassie includes young bloods with veterans in Bok squad for Australia Tests
New Bulls coach Johan Ackermann upbeat about future with talented side
Junior Boks proudly welcomed home after World Rugby U20 triumph
Springboks crush Georgia in thrilling Mbombela encounter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.