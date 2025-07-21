Junior Boks proudly welcomed home after World Rugby U20 triumph

The Junior Springboks receive applause at OR Tambo on Monday. Picture: SA JUNIOR RUGBY/X
The Junior Springboks were welcomed back to SA on Monday by cheering fans and SA Rugby Union president Mark Alexander after winning the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy on Saturday.
Coach Kevin Foote’s team ended a 13-year wait to reclaim the global U-20 crown with a 23-15 victory over the Junior All Blacks in the final in Rovigo, Italy.
“This is a very proud day for rugby in SA and I would like to congratulate Kevin and the team on an outstanding performance in the tournament,” said Alexander.
“The group have been welded into a formidable unit over the course of this year and many of them have the potential to go on to higher honours, I am sure.
“Their victory is a tribute to all the hard work done at high-school level by educators and coaches and at our provincial unions from whom these players are drawn.
Courtesy of SABC News
“Appointing a head coach in Kevin, who has franchise experience, was also an important part of the progress this group have shown and I would like to commend him, his back-room team and the high-performance department at SA Rugby for what they have achieved in such a short space of time.”
The Junior Boks last won the title in 2012 with a home victory over the same opponents in Cape Town but had a long wait for a repeat success, having not appeared in another final since 2014.
This time the team showed great composure in cruising to the final with commanding victories over Australia (73-12), England (32-22) and Scotland (73-14) in the pool stages, and Argentina (48-24) in the semifinals.
They led in the final from the third minute and tries by Xola Nyali and Gilermo Mentoe and 13 points from the boot of Vusi Moyo secured a famous victory.
Moyo finished the tournament as the top points scorer with 63, while scrumhalf Haashim Pead scored six tries, placing him second for the most five-pointers behind Georgia’s Mikheili Shioshvili (seven).
Junior Boks proudly welcomed home after World Rugby U20 triumph
Coach Kevin Foote’s team end 13-year wait to reclaim global U20 crown with 23-15 win over the Junior All Blacks
The Junior Springboks were welcomed back to SA on Monday by cheering fans and SA Rugby Union president Mark Alexander after winning the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy on Saturday.
Coach Kevin Foote’s team ended a 13-year wait to reclaim the global U-20 crown with a 23-15 victory over the Junior All Blacks in the final in Rovigo, Italy.
“This is a very proud day for rugby in SA and I would like to congratulate Kevin and the team on an outstanding performance in the tournament,” said Alexander.
“The group have been welded into a formidable unit over the course of this year and many of them have the potential to go on to higher honours, I am sure.
“Their victory is a tribute to all the hard work done at high-school level by educators and coaches and at our provincial unions from whom these players are drawn.
Courtesy of SABC News
“Appointing a head coach in Kevin, who has franchise experience, was also an important part of the progress this group have shown and I would like to commend him, his back-room team and the high-performance department at SA Rugby for what they have achieved in such a short space of time.”
The Junior Boks last won the title in 2012 with a home victory over the same opponents in Cape Town but had a long wait for a repeat success, having not appeared in another final since 2014.
This time the team showed great composure in cruising to the final with commanding victories over Australia (73-12), England (32-22) and Scotland (73-14) in the pool stages, and Argentina (48-24) in the semifinals.
They led in the final from the third minute and tries by Xola Nyali and Gilermo Mentoe and 13 points from the boot of Vusi Moyo secured a famous victory.
Moyo finished the tournament as the top points scorer with 63, while scrumhalf Haashim Pead scored six tries, placing him second for the most five-pointers behind Georgia’s Mikheili Shioshvili (seven).
SA Rugby media
Springboks crush Georgia in thrilling Mbombela encounter
Bok selections come into sharp focus
World champion Junior Boks displayed gritty tenacity, says proud Kevin Foote
GAVIN RICH: SA’s rich reservoir of talent underlined by Junior Boks’ emphatic win over New Zealand
Boks brace for brutal Georgia
All Blacks coach picks Love for France Test
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Springboks crush Georgia in thrilling Mbombela encounter
Bok selections come into sharp focus
World champion Junior Boks displayed gritty tenacity, says proud Kevin Foote
GAVIN RICH: SA’s rich reservoir of talent underlined by Junior Boks’ emphatic ...
Boks brace for brutal Georgia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.