Sport / Rugby

World champion Junior Boks displayed gritty tenacity, says proud Kevin Foote

U20 coach says he always believed in his team, even when New Zealand were pushing hard to regain control

20 July 2025 - 14:20
by Sports staff
SA captain Riley Norton lifts the trophy after they beat New Zealand 23-15 in the World Rugby U20 Championship final in Italy on Saturday. Picture: WORLD RUGBY/MAURILIO BOLDRINI
Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote credited his team’s renowned trademark SA grit and fighting spirit for their victory over New Zealand in the World Rugby U20 Championship final in Italy on Saturday evening.

SA U20 captain Riley Norton and the Junior Boks lifted the world crown on a humid evening in Rovigo, Italy, finishing the tournament unbeaten after a pulsating final against their fiercest rugby rivals.

The hard-fought 23-15 win delivered SA’s first U20 Championship title in 13 years, after their triumph over New Zealand in the 2012 final in Cape Town.

Foote praised his team’s defensive resolve and refusal to let the Kiwis back into the game, even when they were camped on the SA try line for long periods.

“Defence is all about character and there were moments when New Zealand were right on our line, but we held firm,” he said.

“From a coach’s perspective, you can’t ask for more than that.

“It was a real SA defensive effort and gees [spirit] that won it for us today.”

Foote, who took over as Junior Bok head coach at the end of 2024, also described his winning squad as a special group of young rugby players.

“I love our country and the Springboks, and I love working with this age group,” he said.

“To see these young men grow from training in December to what they have achieved now is amazing.

“Being on this journey with them has been incredibly special, and I’ll never take it for granted.”

Foote said he had always believed in his team, even when the New Zealanders were pushing hard to regain control.

“I looked at the players on the field and saw their body language — they were so present and in the moment.

“They had such a belief, and I’m incredibly proud of what they have achieved here in Italy.”

Norton, who led from the front, said: “The ball was so slippery, and your fundamentals had to be spot-on in these conditions, which was tough.

“There were a few handling errors due to the incredible humidity, and our jerseys were absolutely drenched in sweat, but I think we handled the conditions well.

“This win is for everyone who supported us back home.”

The Junior Boks captain also credited their intense training in Stellenbosch for helping them adapt to the Italian summer heat.

“We actually adapted very well to the local conditions, even though it was winter when we left Stellenbosch,” he said.

“That’s thanks to our conditioning and the fact that we are used to training in similar summer weather back home.”

The Junior Springboks are expected to arrive back in SA on Monday morning.

Scorers:

Junior Springboks 23 (13) — Tries: Xola NyaliGilermo Mentoe. Conversions: Vusi Moyo (2). Penalty goals: Moyo (3).

New Zealand 15 (5) — Tries: Jayden SaMaloni Kunawave. Conversion: Will Cole. Penalty goal: Rico Simpson.

SA Rugby Communications

Boks brace for brutal Georgia

Coach Rassie Erasmus expects ‘tough outfit’ to make a statement against Springboks in Saturday’s Test in Mbombela
Sport
3 days ago

All Blacks coach picks Love for France Test

Hurricanes fullback gets second Test cap as New Zealand target a 3-0 series whitewash
Sport
3 days ago

Rugby Africa’s dilemma one of big dreams and small budgets

Funding needed for age-grade competitions, women’s rugby and grassroots programmes, says president Herbert Mensah
Sport
3 days ago

Wales locked out of Lions as Curry named to start first Test

Welsh hopes had rested on poacher Morgan but coach Andy Farrell preferred the England player
Sport
3 days ago

First Bok cap whets Cobus Wiese’s appetite to earn more

Forward had to endure several setbacks before he ran onto the field as a substitute in front of 46,000 fans
Sport
4 days ago
