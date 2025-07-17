Sport / Rugby

Wales locked out of Lions as Curry named to start first Test

Welsh hopes of a presence in the side had rested on poacher Jac Morgan but coach Andy Farrell preferred England flanker

17 July 2025 - 16:46
by Nick Mulvenney
Tom Curry during a British and Irish Lions training session at Churchie School in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Melbourne — Tom Curry was named at openside flanker in the British & Irish Lions team for the first Test against Australia on Saturday, ensuring the tourists would field a Test team without a Welshman for the first time since the late 19th century.

Welsh hopes of a presence in the side had rested on poacher Jac Morgan but coach Andy Farrell preferred England’s Curry in the starting side with Ben Earl and Ollie Chessum covering the loose forwards on the bench.

Farrell has gone for a conventional No 8 in Jack Conan at the back of the scrum with his Ireland teammate Tadhg Beirne completing the back row at blindside flanker.

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, fullback Hugo Keenan, winger James Lowe, lock Joe McCarthy, prop Tadhg Furlong and hooker Dan Sheehan complete an eight-strong Irish contingent in the starting side.

There was no place for Ireland’s Bundee Aki in the starting centre partnership, however, with Scotland’s duo of Australian-born Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones lining up outside their Test teammate Finn Russell at flyhalf.

Captain Maro Itoje, right winger Tommy Freeman and prop Ellis Genge make up a four-strong English contingent with Curry but there was no place in the match day 23 for Farrell’s son Owen, who joined the tour as an injury replacement.

“We are entering the business end of the tour and it is time to put in our best performance to date,” Farrell said.

“We know how motivated the Wallabies will be and we know they are a well organised and dangerous side.

“It is a great occasion and a proud moment for Maro Itoje, who will captain the Test side, but also for those players who get the opportunity to represent the group on Saturday night.”

Lions squad: Hugo Keenan, Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones,  Sione Tuipulotu, James Lowe, Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, Maro Itoje (capt), Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Bundee Aki 

Reuters

Rugby Africa’s dilemma one of big dreams and small budgets

Funding needed for age-grade competitions, women’s rugby and grassroots programmes, says president Herbert Mensah
Sport
4 hours ago

First Bok cap whets Cobus Wiese’s appetite to earn more

Forward had to endure several setbacks before he ran onto the field as a substitute in front of 46,000 fans
Sport
1 day ago

‘A dream come true,’ says Johan Ackermann as he is appointed Bulls coach

‘He played his first Test at Loftus, he played for the Bulls and his blood is blue’
Sport
1 day ago

Kolisi back for Boks and Rassie names three more debutants

Regular captain’s inclusion against Georgia will give Bok brains trust insight into his battle readiness
Sport
2 days ago

Junior Boks book first U-20 world champs final spot since 2014

Coach Kelvin Foote’s team outlast Argentina to face the Baby Blacks in the last game
Sport
1 day ago
