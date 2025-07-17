All Blacks coach picks Love for France Test

Business Day TV speaks to Jason Horn from Steyn Capital Management
Ruben Love will start at fullback in a much-changed line-up as the All Blacks look to complete a 3-0 whitewash of France in the series finale in Hamilton on Saturday.
New Zealand coach Scott Robertson made good on his pledge to give everyone in his wider squad a chance, bringing in seven players for their first taste of Test rugby this season.
Hurricanes fullback Love gets his second Test cap after his debut against Japan in 2024, while Luke Jacobson will start at No 8 in a rejigged back row after recovering from injury.
Samipeni Finau replaces the injured Tupou Vaa’i in the No 6 shirt, while stand-in captain Ardie Savea remains starting openside flanker.
Centre Anton Lienert-Brown comes into the midfield with inside centre Quinn Tupaea, while Sevu Reece has returned to the wing after missing the second Test with concussion.
Robertson has also shaken up the front row, starting Samisoni Taukei’aho at hooker and Tyrel Lomax at tighthead prop.
With Beauden Barrett ruled out with a hand injury, Damian McKenzie will start in the No 10 shirt behind scrumhalf Cortez Ratima.
Waikato Chiefs hooker Brodie McAlister will hope to debut off the bench at his home stadium.
After an unconvincing first-up win in Dunedin, the All Blacks thrashed the French 43-17 in Wellington to seal the series, giving Robertson the luxury to tweak combinations in Hamilton.
“These men have earned their place in the team, have trained extremely hard over the last three weeks, and will take their opportunity on Saturday night,” Robertson said on Thursday.
New Zealand squad: 15 — Ruben Love, 14 — Sevu Reece, 13 — Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 — Quinn Tupaea, 11 — Rieko Ioane, 10 — Damian McKenzie, 9 — Cortez Ratima, 8 — Luke Jacobson, 7 — Ardie Savea (capt), 6 — Samipeni Finau, 5 — Fabian Holland, 4 — Patrick Tuipulotu (vice-captain), 3 — Tyrel Lomax, 2 — Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 — Ethan de Groot. Replacements: 16 — Brodie McAlister, 17 — George Bower, 18 — Fletcher Newell, 19 — Dalton Papali’i, 20 — Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21 — Noah Hotham, 22 — Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23 — Will Jordan
All Blacks coach picks Love for France Test
Hurricanes fullback gets second Test cap as New Zealand target a 3-0 series whitewash
