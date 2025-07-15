Junior Boks book first U-20 world champs final spot since 2014

The Junior Springboks have booked their spot in the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship.

The team had to work hard for their 48-24 semifinal victory (half-time 28-10) over Argentina at a hot and humid Stadio Luigi Zaffanella in Viadana, Italy, on Monday night.

Six tries to three tells a story of its own, but it was far from a perfect performance and the SA U-20s will realise they have a lot of work ahead before Saturday’s decider, with their discipline one of the areas that will need attention.

It’s the Junior Boks’ first final in the competition since 2014, and while they showed true grit on defence against a gutsy Argentina, the two yellow cards and 16 penalties conceded will need attention as they prepare to face New Zealand in Rovigo.

The Baby Blacks beat France in their semifinal.

The SA semifinal started like two boxers feeling each other out, trading jabs but not inflicting much damage, until the Junior Boks exploded into life with two heavy body blows in two minutes.

From a scrum free-kick close to the Pumitas’ try line, scrumhalf Haashim Pead took a quick tap, attacked the space and put centre Albie Bester away for the first try of the match in the ninth minute, with flyhalf Vusi Moyo adding the extras.

From the restart, Pead finished after barnstorming flanker Batho Hlekani burst through the Argentinian defence and fed No 8 Wandile Mlaba, who made good ground before he put the quicksilver scrumhalf away for his sixth try of the tournament. Moyo’s conversion made it 14-0 and in a blink, the Junior Boks had taken control.

Argentina clawed three points back with a 14th minute penalty goal, but shortly thereafter wing Jaco Williams scored a fortuitous try after chasing a clever chip by Moyo into space, with the bounce beating the Pumitas cover into the hands of the SA speedster.

Moyo converted and at 21-3, the Junior Boks were firmly in control. Six minutes later it was 28-3 as lock JJ Theron drove over from short range after a strong line-out drive by the South Africans.