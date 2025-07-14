Williams pleased with early try after months on sidelines
Bok scrumhalf says his nerves settled in comeback match against Italy
14 July 2025 - 17:25
Scoring a try after only eight minutes in his comeback match against Italy, after spending three months on the sidelines because of a serious neck injury, helped to settle his nerves on Saturday, scrumhalf Grant Williams said.
The live-wire No 9 was one of the Boks’ stars when they romped to a 45-0 win over a shell-shocked Azzurri outfit at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to clinch a resounding 2-0 series victory...
