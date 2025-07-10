Boks locked in and buzzing, says Libbok

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok at a training session in ahead of Saturday’s Test against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
There is a buzz among the Springboks who are locked in and fully focused on repelling anything Italy throw at them in Saturday’s Test in Gqeberha, flyhalf Manie Libbok says.
The showdown is a special one for Bok fullback Willie le Roux, who will join an elite group of only eight players to play 100 Test matches when he runs out at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.10pm).
Le Roux follows in the footsteps of Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery, who are all Bok centurions.
Humansdorp-born Libbok said the Boks were determined to celebrate Le Roux’s century of caps with a win over the Azzurri.
Libbok will line up alongside scrumhalf Grant Williams in a new-look Bok squad assembled to bring fresh energy and take the fight to the Italians.
“Willie is an incredible person and he’s been helpful since the first time we played and trained together,” Libbok said.
“I’m very excited to be with him on the field on this special occasion. Having played a handful of Tests, I know what a massive achievement this is and we are all very proud of him.”
Libbok aimed a warning at the Italians when saying he has been enjoying a good week in training when it comes to his kicking to poles.
“The mindset is really good in the group, everyone is really looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
“We started with our preparations on Monday in Gqeberha and the guys are locked in and focused on executing our plans.
“There is a nice buzz around the guys, we are looking forward to Saturday’s clash.
“I had a really good week in training when it comes to my kicking to poles so I aim to continue with my performance against the Barbarians in the opening game of the season.”
Libbok said the Boks are aware it will be a physical Test and that Italy will come hard at them, but with the preparation this week, the squad are ready to take on the challenge.
“For me, it is important to get the ball into the hands of our backs and see what they can do.
“The Boks have good electric outside backs who can run at the opposition.
“Our training is intense and we train above game intensity, so if you get a game for your country, you are ready and prepared to go.
“Gqeberha can be a very windy city and I will focus on my processes and make sure I get them right when it comes to kicking on Saturday. If I do that, I believe I will get a result and one should not think about the wind and conditions.”
He said there is always pressure in Test matches and he would approach his kicking as he does at training, treat is as just another kick.
“I am excited about playing with Grant Williams. It will be our third Test match together, but the first one was that game against Argentina where he was concussed and went off early. The other was against England.
“We gelled nicely that night. Having a guy like André Esterhuizen alongside me means I can tap into his experience, and Canan Moodie too.”
Libbok said there is healthy competition in the squad between Handré Pollard,Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and himself for a starting berth in the Bok side.
“We do not see it as a battle for the flyhalf berth, but rather as healthy competition,” he said.
“That it is good because it helps us to push one another in training and that gets the best out of us and we grow as players.
“It is nice to work with them and learn from Handré andSacha about how they do things and then try to add things to my game.”
Boks locked in and buzzing, says Libbok
Springboks determined to celebrate Le Roux’s century of caps with win over the Azzurri
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).
