Springbok Makazole Mapimpi set to dazzle in the Bay
Dashing try machine ready to play his 47th Test
09 July 2025 - 19:39
Playing a rare Test match in Gqeberha in front of a passionate crowd will be an electrifying experience for the Springboks when they face a dangerous Italian side on Saturday, says wing Makazole Mapimpi.
It will be a special homecoming for the 34-year-old, who was one of the stars when he played Super Rugby for the Southern Kings at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2017...
