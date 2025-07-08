Le Roux gets Bok 100 as Erasmus names three uncapped players against Italy

Erasmus named an exciting new backline with Edwill van der Merwe and Eastern Cape local Makazole Mapimpi linking up with Le Roux in the back three. André Esterhuizen will partner Canan Moodie in the midfield and Manie Libbok joins forces with Grant Williams at halfback.

Up front, Jasper Wiese and Van Staden form a loose trio combination with Pieter-Steph du Toit, while Ruan Nortjé and Moerat will command the engine room and Thomas du Toit will pack down with Louw and Marx in the front row.

Erasmus named five forwards and three backs on the bench, with Wessels joining fellow front-rowers Nché and Ntlabakanye, along with the versatile Cobus Wiese and Evan Roos. Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Hooker will provide backline cover.

Du Toit, Nortjé, Williams, Mapimpi and Roos make returns from injuries that ruled them out of action at some stage since last season.

Commenting on Le Roux earning his 100th Test cap, Erasmus said: “Willie has been a stalwart for us in the past few years after making his debut against Italy in Durban in 2013 and he’s a fantastic playmaker, so we are thrilled to see him achieve this incredible feat.

“Only seven players in Springbok history have played 100 Tests before him, and to reach this milestone is testament to the player and team man Willie is. Having come a long way with him during his career, I have no doubt he’ll put the team before his own achievements this weekend and as a team we would certainly like to make it a special occasion for him.”

Erasmus said from the outset that “we would rotate the team as we have a large and very talented squad, and all but three of the players have played Test rugby before”.

“What makes this squad particularly exciting is that many of them have done the job for us before on the biggest stage, while Edwill has been knocking hard on the door since making his debut last season.

“Other players such as Asenathi, Cobus and Ethan have made a fantastic impression on us both at their franchises and at training and they certainly deserve this opportunity.”

The Wiese brothers will become the 37th set of brothers to play for the Springboks. The last pair were Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse.

The match kicks off at 5.10pm.

Springbok XV:

15 Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 99 caps, 75 pts (15t)

14 Edwill van der Merwe (Sharks) — 1 cap, 5 pts (1t)

13 Canan Moodie (Bulls) — 12 caps, 25 pts (5t)

12 André Esterhuizen (Sharks) — 19 caps, 0 pts

11 Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks) — 46 caps, 160 points (32t)

10 Manie Libbok (Stormers) — 19 caps, 98 pts (1t, 30c, 11p)

9 Grant Williams (Sharks) — 17 caps, 20 pts (4t)

8 Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks) — 35 caps, 10 pts (2t)

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) — 86 caps, 60 pts (8t)

6 Marco van Staden (Bulls) — 26 caps, 20 pts (4t)

5 Ruan Nortj é (Bulls) — 6 caps, 0 pts

(Bulls) — 6 caps, 0 pts 4 Salmaan Moerat (capt, Stormers) — 10 caps, 0 pts

3 Wilco Louw (Bulls) — 17 caps, 0 pts

2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) — 77 caps, 110 pts (22t)

1 Thomas du Toit (Bath) — 23 caps, 5 pts (1t)

Replacements:

16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls) — 4 caps, 5 pts (1t)

17 Ox Nché (Sharks) — 40 caps, 0 pts

18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions) — uncapped

19 Cobus Wiese (Bulls) — uncapped

20 Evan Roos (Stormers) — 7 caps, 0 pts

21 Cobus Reinach (Stormers) — 39 caps, 70 pts (14t)

22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers) — 8 caps, 52 points (14c, 8p)

23 Ethan Hooker (Sharks) — uncapped

SA Rugby media