Sport / Rugby

Bulls bolster squad with Serfontein, Orie, Janse van Rensburg and De Wet

Bok centre returns to Tshwane from French side Montpellier, for whom he made more than 147 appearances since the 2017 season

08 July 2025 - 15:05
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Springbok lock Marvin Orie has joined the Bulls on a short-term deal. Picture: STEVE HAAG SPORTS
Springbok lock Marvin Orie has joined the Bulls on a short-term deal. Picture: STEVE HAAG SPORTS

The post-Jake White era has started in earnest at Loftus Versfeld with the Bulls announcing the arrival of experienced midfielder Jan Serfontein, locks Marvin Orie and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, and scrumhalf Paul de Wet. 

Serfontein returns to Pretoria on an initial three-year deal and EPCR Challenge Cup and French Top 14 winner Janse van Rensburg has put pen to paper for a contract that expires in June 2027. Orie and De Wet have joined the herd on short-term deals.  

Serfontein returns to Tshwane from French side Montpellier, whom he left the capital for and made more than 147 appearances since the 2017 season. Before his departure, the Springbok centre earned 48 caps for the Bulls, scoring 15 tries in 45 matches. 

The Grey alumnus arrived back at Loftus on July 1 and will have his contract with the club run to 2028. 

Janse van Rensburg left the Bulls after four years at the club to join Montpellier in 2016, going on to amass a mammoth 174 caps for the Hérault department-based club.  

The Affies alumnus brings experience from the Top 14, Investec Champions Cup, Super Rugby, Currie Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup. He also arrived in the capital on July 1. 

Orie, a Bok 2023 World Cup-winning squad member, arrived from Union Sportive Arlequins Perpignanais at the beginning of July on a season-long deal that begins with the Currie Cup campaign.

Orie previously earned 10 caps for the club before stints with the Lions (44 caps), Ospreys (seven) and the Stormers (42) before his French shift at Perpignanais, where he amassed 29 caps in his two seasons in the Pyrénées-Orientales.

GAVIN RICH: Rugby should avoid following the paths of white-ball cricket

The losing sides had a more fruitful time this weekend than the Boks or All Blacks preparing for each other
Opinion
1 day ago

Biyela to lead Junior Boks against Scotland

Coach says SA have named a strong side to face ‘good Scotland’
Sport
22 hours ago

Beware when Italy put foot to pedal, says Du Toit

Team must stick to structures in tough battle in Gqeberha, says Bok prop
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Frustrated Bok coach mulls changes for second ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Mulder makes history, but should it have been ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Beware when Italy put foot to pedal, says Du Toit
Sport / Rugby
4.
Djokovic struggles his way to Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Wiaan Mulder delivers double ton in second Test ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.