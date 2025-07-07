Biyela to lead Junior Boks against Scotland

Thando Biyela will lead the Junior Boks against Scotland. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Loose forward Thando Biyela will lead the Junior Springboks in their third and final Pool A match at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship against Scotland at Stadio San Michele in Calvisano, Italy, on Wednesday.
Several rotational changes have been made from the squad that beat England 32-22 in their group match in Rovigo on Friday, though the SA U-20 team to face Scotland is a combination of strong and experienced.
Fullback Gilermo Mentoe, right-wing Cheswill Jooste, outside centre Gino Cupido and flyhalf Vusi Moyo are retained from the starting XV that defeated England.
Up front Matt Romao (loose forward), Jaco Grobbelaar (lock), Jean Erasmus and Oliver Read (props) and Jaundre Schoeman (hooker) all provided impact off the bench against Australia — SA won 73-23 in their opener — and England and are now in the starting pack.
Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote said they have named a team that will play this important pool game with purpose against a good Scotland. A win would solidify the Junior Boks’ top spot in Pool A.
“We are fortunate the players in our match-23 have experience playing for the Junior Boks against Georgia, in the U-20 Rugby Championship, and also in our warm-up matches against Kenya,” Foote said.
“It is a tremendous honour for any player to represent the Junior Boks and the starting XV for Wednesday have earned that right because everyone has worked extremely hard to be in consideration.
“Thando captained us earlier this year, Stephanus Linde played for us against Georgia, while Matt Romao was our man of the match against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.
“Jaco Williams, Jaco Grobbelaar and Oliver Reid have all seen a lot of action in the two previous group matches, while we have more experience that will come off the bench in Herman Lubbe, JJ Theron, Batho Hlekani and Haashim Pead.”
Foote said they had done their homework on Scotland, know what to expect and have a healthy respect for them. SA Rugby media
Biyela to lead Junior Boks against Scotland
Coach says SA have named a strong side to face ‘good Scotland’
Loose forward Thando Biyela will lead the Junior Springboks in their third and final Pool A match at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship against Scotland at Stadio San Michele in Calvisano, Italy, on Wednesday.
Several rotational changes have been made from the squad that beat England 32-22 in their group match in Rovigo on Friday, though the SA U-20 team to face Scotland is a combination of strong and experienced.
Fullback Gilermo Mentoe, right-wing Cheswill Jooste, outside centre Gino Cupido and flyhalf Vusi Moyo are retained from the starting XV that defeated England.
Up front Matt Romao (loose forward), Jaco Grobbelaar (lock), Jean Erasmus and Oliver Read (props) and Jaundre Schoeman (hooker) all provided impact off the bench against Australia — SA won 73-23 in their opener — and England and are now in the starting pack.
Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote said they have named a team that will play this important pool game with purpose against a good Scotland. A win would solidify the Junior Boks’ top spot in Pool A.
“We are fortunate the players in our match-23 have experience playing for the Junior Boks against Georgia, in the U-20 Rugby Championship, and also in our warm-up matches against Kenya,” Foote said.
“It is a tremendous honour for any player to represent the Junior Boks and the starting XV for Wednesday have earned that right because everyone has worked extremely hard to be in consideration.
“Thando captained us earlier this year, Stephanus Linde played for us against Georgia, while Matt Romao was our man of the match against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.
“Jaco Williams, Jaco Grobbelaar and Oliver Reid have all seen a lot of action in the two previous group matches, while we have more experience that will come off the bench in Herman Lubbe, JJ Theron, Batho Hlekani and Haashim Pead.”
Foote said they had done their homework on Scotland, know what to expect and have a healthy respect for them. SA Rugby media
GAVIN RICH: Rugby should avoid following the paths of white-ball cricket
Beware when Italy put foot to pedal, says Du Toit
Last-gasp win over Fiji leaves Wallabies coach Schmidt frustrated
Frustrated Bok coach mulls changes for second Italy Test
Damian Willemse ‘a bit nervous’ but ready to strut his stuff at Loftus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.