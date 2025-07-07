Sport / Rugby

Beware when Italy put foot to pedal, says Du Toit

Team must stick to structures in tough battle in Gqeberha, says Bok prop

07 July 2025 - 17:04
by GEORGE BYRON
Springbok prop Thomas du Toit, left, and the team’s law and discipline adviser Jaco Peyper at a media conference on Monday ahead of Saturday’s second Test in Gqeberha. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
If an energetic Italian side get their tails up and put their foot to the pedal on attack, the Springboks must remain structured to hold them at bay, prop Thomas du Toit said.

After the Boks beat a spirited Azzurri 42-24 at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend, the scene is set for a fascinating rematch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday (kickoff 5.10pm).

At halftime, the Boks looked to be cruising to a big win when they opened up a 28-3 lead before the never-say-die Italians produced a spirited second-half comeback.

Though Italy are ranked 10th in the world, the Boks are expecting another tough battle against the proud Italians.

“We could have been a lot better last week, and there were certain aspects of the game in which we had to look ourselves in the eye and say we were not good enough,” Du Toit said.

“But we know what we need to do this week against a very passionate Italian side, as we all saw last week. Italy are a young team full of energy and well coached.

“You can see they don’t really want to mess around in their half and they want to put foot to the pedal in the opposition’s half.

“It is about sustaining discipline and not allowing them entries into your 22.

“When Italy get their tails up and want to attack and have a bit of flair, it is about staying in your systems and trying to nullify that.

'You can always see big passion from the Italian players and they are very proud to play for their country. We have seen that through the years and it never changes.”

Du Toit said the Boks set high standards whenever they prepared for a Test match.

“At training, we all try to lift one another so we can get better,” he said. “When we review a game, we do so in the sense of were we better than the week before. Then we have to look ourselves in the mirror.”

Du Toit said emotions needed to be taken out of post-match game reviews after Test matches.

“There is a reality you need to face when you review a game,” he said.

“After a game, everyone might be emotional, and they won’t necessarily see the whole picture.

“Our coaches do an unbelievably good job at reviewing the game properly, so when we meet on a Monday, we have a real view of what happened.

“Your perception after a game is not necessarily accurate.”

Du Toit said he was comfortable playing loosehead or tighthead prop and viewed this ability as an important asset.

“I am grateful that back at my club at Bath in England, coach Johann van Graan has given me opportunities to play both sides of the scrum and I feel comfortable with that,” he said.

“It is just a week of preparation and then you have it. It is like riding a bike and you get back to that natural feeling.

“I don’t mind it and it feel like it is another arrow in my quiver I can take out whenever the coaches or team need it and I am grateful that I can play that part.

“When you get taken out of your comfort zone, you either sink or swim.

“When I went to Bath, that definitely put me out of my comfort zone, but in a positive way.

“There was this realisation that you had to lift your game to compete with the best and the Premiership is a good competition and tough.”

 

