Sport / Rugby

Last-gasp win over Fiji leaves Wallabies coach Schmidt frustrated

Relieved Aussie coach feels his side should have put the match to bed during a dominant first half

06 July 2025 - 15:55
by Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
James Slipper of the Wallabies competes for the ball with Fiji's Josua Tuisova. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SCOTT GARDINER
James Slipper of the Wallabies competes for the ball with Fiji's Josua Tuisova. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SCOTT GARDINER

Newcastle, Australia — Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt felt a mixture of relief and frustration after Australia’s last-gasp 21-18 win over Fiji on Sunday, he said after their only match before the British & Irish Lions series.

Captain Harry Wilson scored the winning try in the 79th minute, but Schmidt felt the Wallabies should have put the match to bed during a dominant first half before Fiji stormed back in the second.

“It was certainly a relief when Harry got over and dotted it down, that’s for sure,” Schmidt told reporters. “[There was some] frustration to find ourselves in that situation after we built a nice lead early in the game.

“I felt we got a bit loose, and they’ve got some fantastic broken-field runners. But that was no surprise to us because we knew they had them and we knew we’d have to be better connected than we were.”

The Wallabies had two tries disallowed for forward passes that Schmidt conceded were execution errors, but the New Zealander also queried some of the officiating of set pieces.

Schmidt said the Wallabies will have to be more clinical against the Lions in the three-Test series in late July and August.

“Games are going to ebb and flow and when things are going your way, you’ve got to make sure you make the most of those opportunities,” he said.

Schmidt will name his squad for the Lions series on Friday and thought he would have a better idea of the opposition the Wallabies would face after Andy Farrell names his squad for Wednesday’s match against the ACT Brumbies.

While he thought Fiji were still underestimated by many in rugby, Schmidt conceded that the Wallabies had not played well enough to go into the Lions series as anything close to favourites.

“[But] there’s a quiet resolve, and that quiet resolve, hopefully, over the three-match series can build to something,” he said.

Reuters

Damian Willemse ‘a bit nervous’ but ready to strut his stuff at Loftus

Fullback returning to Bok side for first time since 2023 World Cup final says his teammates will support him
Sport
3 days ago

Vincent Tshituka gets first call-up for Boks

Sharks loose forward joins 13 players who defeated the Barbarians for Test against Italy
Sport
4 days ago

Understrength French an unwelcome déjà vu in New Zealand

France coach Fabien Galthie picked 17 uncapped players in his squad of 37, with a slew of senior figures rested from the Dunedin opener
Sport
5 days ago

Springboks wary of Azzuri prowess in scrums

Italy are focused on their forward play, so it will be a proper Test match, says Bok assistant coach
Sport
6 days ago

BIG READ: Barbarians through the gate

A famous rugby team’s fraught history with SA
Life
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chelsea’s second-string side secures Club World ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Orlando Pirates unveil new coach
Sport / Soccer
3.
Maema savours US ‘adventure’ for Sundowns
Sport / Soccer
4.
Evans crushed as brilliant Djokovic pours on the ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Ten years after kidney transplant ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Damian Willemse ‘a bit nervous’ but ready to strut his stuff at Loftus

Sport / Rugby

Vincent Tshituka gets first call-up for Boks

Sport / Rugby

Tactical tweaks to Junior Bok side for England in Rovigo

Sport / Rugby

Vincent Tshituka to make Test debut for Boks against Italy

Sport / Rugby

Understrength French an unwelcome déjà vu in New Zealand

Sport / Rugby

Springboks wary of Azzuri prowess in scrums

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.