Sport / Rugby

Tactical tweaks to Junior Bok side for England in Rovigo

We are going with a combination we feel is well suited for us against England, says coach Kevin Foote

02 July 2025 - 20:32
by Sports staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Head coach of the SA U20 side Kevin Foote faces the media. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
Head coach of the SA U20 side Kevin Foote faces the media. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD

The Junior Springbok starting 15 to face England in their crucial World Rugby U20 Championship pool match in Rovigo on Friday shows just one change from the side that defeated Australia on  Sunday in Italy, with Gino Cupido replacing Demitre Erasmus, who is suffering from illness, at centre.

SA U20 head coach Kevin Foote has also made two tactical tweaks on the bench, with Ceano Everson (scrumhalf) and Dominic Malgas (utility) now among the replacements, in place of Erich Visser and Ian van der Merwe.

The rest of the players who gave such a commanding performance in Calvisano are retained for what promises to be another classic battle between the U20 teams of SA and England, who won the tournament in 2024 after beating France in the final in Cape Town.

With lock Riley Norton again leading the side, Foote said a lot of excitement was building for the important clash.

“There is a huge amount of excitement about Friday and the magnitude of this match,” Foote said. “We know how important this is, playing against the defending champions.

“It’s an honour to be involved in such a game and a real challenge for us this week. We can’t wait for it.

“With Demitre suffering from a bit of heat stroke, we brought in Gino at outside centre, while Ceano and Dominic cover scrumhalf, centre and flyhalf on the bench.

“Demitre, Erich and Ian all played well against Australia, but we are going with a combination that we feel is well suited for us against England.”

In the aftermath of the Junior Boks’ resounding win over the young Wallabies, the South Africans emphasised the need to keep their feet firmly on the ground, especially with a huge challenge such as England looming next.

“We are very proud of the guys in terms of how focused and humble they’re staying after the victory over Australia, and just how hungry they are for the next challenge against England,” Foote said.

The Friday pool match, which kicks off at 6pm, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Rugby.

SA squad: 15 Gilermo Mentoe; 14 Cheswill Jooste, 13 Gino Cupido, 12 Albie Bester, 11 Siyabonga Ndlozi; 10 Vusi Moyo, 9 Haashim Pead; 8 Wandile Mlaba, 7 Bathobele Hlekani, 6 Xola Nyali, 5 JJ Theron, 4 Riley Norton (capt), 3 Herman Lubbe, 2 Siphosethu Mnebelele, 1 Simphiwe Ngobese. Replacements: 16 Jaundré Schoeman, 17 Oliver Reid, 18 Jean Erasmus, 19 Jaco Grobbelaar, 20 Matt Romao, 21 Ceano Everson, 22 Dominic Malgas, 23 Jaco Williams. — SA Rugby Communications

Junior Boks to stay grounded after thrashing Aussies

Baby Boks not getting carried away after opening win with England up next
Sport
2 days ago

Vincent Tshituka gets first call-up for Boks

Sharks loose forward joins 13 players who defeated the Barbarians for Test against Italy
Sport
5 hours ago

Understrength French an unwelcome déjà vu in New Zealand

France coach Fabien Galthie picked 17 uncapped players in his squad of 37, with a slew of senior figures rested from the Dunedin opener
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks wary of Azzuri prowess in scrums

Italy are focused on their forward play, so it will be a proper Test match, says Bok assistant coach
Sport
2 days ago

Stunt double Fouché becomes Bok headline act against BaaBaas

Neethling Fouché is no longer anonymous. He deserves full credit for work ethic, belief and patience
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: White’s uncertain future at Bulls ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Springboks wary of Azzuri prowess in scrums
Sport / Rugby
3.
Vincent Tshituka to make Test debut for Boks ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Understrength French an unwelcome déjà vu in New ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Medvedev makes an early exit after Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Vincent Tshituka gets first call-up for Boks

Sport / Rugby

Vincent Tshituka to make Test debut for Boks against Italy

Sport / Rugby

Understrength French an unwelcome déjà vu in New Zealand

Sport / Rugby

Springboks wary of Azzuri prowess in scrums

Sport / Rugby

Junior Boks to stay grounded after thrashing Aussies

Sport / Rugby

BIG READ: Barbarians through the gate

Life

Stunt double Fouché becomes Bok headline act against BaaBaas

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: White’s uncertain future at Bulls comes as no surprise

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.