Tactical tweaks to Junior Bok side for England in Rovigo

Head coach of the SA U20 side Kevin Foote faces the media. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
The Junior Springbok starting 15 to face England in their crucial World Rugby U20 Championship pool match in Rovigo on Friday shows just one change from the side that defeated Australia on Sunday in Italy, with Gino Cupido replacing Demitre Erasmus, who is suffering from illness, at centre.
SA U20 head coach Kevin Foote has also made two tactical tweaks on the bench, with Ceano Everson (scrumhalf) and Dominic Malgas (utility) now among the replacements, in place of Erich Visser and Ian van der Merwe.
The rest of the players who gave such a commanding performance in Calvisano are retained for what promises to be another classic battle between the U20 teams of SA and England, who won the tournament in 2024 after beating France in the final in Cape Town.
With lock Riley Norton again leading the side, Foote said a lot of excitement was building for the important clash.
“There is a huge amount of excitement about Friday and the magnitude of this match,” Foote said. “We know how important this is, playing against the defending champions.
“It’s an honour to be involved in such a game and a real challenge for us this week. We can’t wait for it.
“With Demitre suffering from a bit of heat stroke, we brought in Gino at outside centre, while Ceano and Dominic cover scrumhalf, centre and flyhalf on the bench.
“Demitre, Erich and Ian all played well against Australia, but we are going with a combination that we feel is well suited for us against England.”
In the aftermath of the Junior Boks’ resounding win over the young Wallabies, the South Africans emphasised the need to keep their feet firmly on the ground, especially with a huge challenge such as England looming next.
“We are very proud of the guys in terms of how focused and humble they’re staying after the victory over Australia, and just how hungry they are for the next challenge against England,” Foote said.
The Friday pool match, which kicks off at 6pm, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Rugby.
