Vincent Tshituka to make Test debut for Boks against Italy

SA’s Vincent Tshituka during the Qatar Airways Cup game against the Barbarians at Cape Town Stadium. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/RYAN WILKISKY
Vincent Tshituka will make his Test debut in an experienced match-23 named by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus for Saturday’s Incoming Series opener against Italy in Pretoria, with Jesse Kriel captaining the side for the first time in a Test.
Erasmus named a squad that features 13 of the players who defeated the Barbarians 54-7 in Cape Town, and with regular Springbok captain Siya Kolisi out after sustaining a niggle last week Kriel retains the captaincy, making him the 67th Springbok captain.
Eben Etzebeth, who is back from injury, will serve as vice-captain in the clash.
The Test will mark a significant occasion for Damian Willemse, who returns to the Bok fold for the first time since the Rugby World Cup final after a series of injuries curtailed his 2024 season, and a suspension for a dangerous tackle saw him miss the outing against the Barbarians.
To Erasmus’ delight, Faf de Klerk, who last wore the green and gold jersey against Ireland in 2024 before his season was cut short by injury, will also return to the field, with Jasper Wiese.
Erasmus opted for largely the same backline who played against the Barbarians, with the only new players being Rugby World Cup winners Willemse at fullback and Handré Pollard at flyhalf, where the latter will pair up with exciting scrumhalf Morné van den Berg.
Willemse, meanwhile, will form an exciting back three with wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse. Damian de Allende and Kriel retain their places in the midfield.
Three changes
There are three changes in the pack, with Wiese replacing Jean-Luc du Preez, whose wife is expecting a child, while Etzebeth takes over from the injured Jean Kleyn in the engine room, and Wilco Louw will start at tighthead prop in a front row with Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx.
Erasmus opted for a split of six forwards and two backs on the replacements bench, where experienced hooker Bongi Mbonambi will provide front row cover with props Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Vincent Koch, with lock RG Snyman and utility forwards Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith.
Commenting on Kolisi’s injury, Erasmus said: “Siya unfortunately picked up a niggle, but Marco did a good job at flanker last week and he is one of the core players in our team, so we are blessed to have such depth in the squad.”
Erasmus was delighted for Tshituka, who delivered a strong performance against the Barbarians last week, scoring two tries in his first game in the Bok jersey.
“Vincent has fitted into our structures really well and he showed last week that he has the potential to play Test rugby, so we are excited to see what he can do against Italy and to see him make his debut,” the Bok coach said.
Commenting on what he expected against Italy, Erasmus said: “They are a quality team with a strong pack and quality backs, and their passion for the team and their country is incredible, so we expect them to throw everything at us.”
Springbok squad: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel (capt), 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse; 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Morne van den Berg; 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux.
