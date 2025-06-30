Junior Boks to stay grounded after thrashing Aussies

Cheswill Jooste of SA scores a try during the U20 World Championship match against Australia at Stadio San Michele Calvisano, Italy, on Sunday. Picture: TIMOTHY ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
The Junior Springboks will savour their opening round victory over Australia at the World U20 Rugby Championship, but the team will keep their feet firmly on the ground and prepare for the next big challenge, their second pool match against England on Friday.
SA U20 coach Kevin Foote was a happy man after his team scored 11 tries to beat the Australians 73-17 in their Pool A opener in Calvisano on Sunday.
Foote praised the team’s conditioning as they outplayed Australia for large parts of the game, which was staged in extremely hot and humid conditions.
“The conditions were tough, but we managed our nutrition and hydration well,” Foote said.
“Our preparation was key, physically and mentally, and I think our conditioning was outstanding, and for that the team’s conditioning staff deserve praise for their hard work.”
Foote was also full of praise for the way the SA U20s executed their game plan successfully against the tactically astute Australians.
“We executed our plans perfectly and adapted well under pressure,” he said.
“We balanced our kicking and running game well, and our leadership on the field was calm and composed. The boys made mature decisions under pressure, which was crucial.”
The Junior Bok coach also highlighted the seamless integration of new players, with Jaco Grobbelaar and Jaco Williams both joining the team just before they left for Italy.
SA U20 captain Riley Norton, who had a good game at lock, was also pleased with their effort.
“It was a great win against a quality Australian side, but we can improve on certain areas,” Norton said, adding that there will be no room for complacency, especially with the defending champions as their next opponents.
“It is just one game under our belt, and we want to learn and continuously improve as the tournament progresses,” Norton said.
“I'm glad for the win and excited for the forthcoming challenges, which will require thorough preparation and review.”
England opened their campaign beating Scotland 56-19. Friday’s game between the Junior Boks and the English is scheduled to start at 6pm (SA time) in Rovigo.
