Stunt double Fouché becomes Bok headline act against BaaBaas

Neethling Fouche takes a breather during the match against the Barbarians. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Being typecast as Frans Malherbe’s stunt double was the burden that came with the script of being the Stormers’ backup tighthead prop.
Neethling Fouché however finally got the opportunity to step into the lights and play a leading role as part of a Springbok bench that pulverised the Barbarians in the second half of their clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
The Boks romped home 54-7 and Fouche was most pleased to emerge from the shadow of Malherbe, often dubbed the Bud Spencer of tightheads.
“The first few years I was just Frans Malherbe’s stunt double,” said the always engaging Fouche. “That’s how most people knew me. They didn’t know my name. In time however you start carving your own story.”
He grabbed his opportunity while Malherbe forged his reputation with the Boks as one of the game’s foremost front rankers.
“With the Boks abroad there was an opportunity at the Stormers. I just tried to play my part. There’s a little voice in your head that says ‘it can happen to you too’.
“The first five, six years out of school was tough because I was more injured than not. That makes the joy I’m experiencing now all the better.”
Fouché is no longer anonymous. He deserves full credit for work ethic, belief and patience.
“It was unbelievable. It’s a cliché but you start dreaming of it when you start playingBulletjie rugby. I’ve had a bit of agrondpad [bumpy road] to get here.
“I just tried to soak it in. It was a Barbarians game but it felt like a Test match. I know the score was high but it was very physical out there.
“It is difficult to control your emotions singing the national anthem. Literally my whole family was here for the game. When they heard I was playing they just booked the tickets all the way from Rustenburg. It was so awesome.”
Fouché explained the whole week was a blur after he found out he would get a crack at the Bok team. He came tantalisingly close in 2024 but missed out. “I get goose bumps thinking about it. To be part of this story is unbelievable.”
Being part of the Bok set-up comes with sacrifice. To be able to play for the Boks requires players to be in supreme physical condition. Fouché and the rest of the squad were put through the wringer in preparation for the international season.
“The past two and a half weeks were tough. They took our soul a few times but it was good getting through that. It gives you confidence when you get through those tough sessions. It has to be like that. You are playing for the Springboks, the best team in the world.”
With Malherbe injured there may be more opportunities but Fouché remains humble.
“As coach Rassie said, the moment you put on the Bok jersey you don’t think of yourself. You think about SA and your teammates.
“There are always things that I want to improve. I’m never satisfied after a game. There is always something that bothers. You want to do better. Every day with the Springboks is an honour. I take it day by day.”
