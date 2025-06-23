Kolisi gives thumbs-up for young star Makhaza to take on the Barbarians

Ntokozo Makhaza during a Springbok training session at Johannesburg Stadium on June 12 2025. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Rassie Erasmus has been methodically injecting a new generation of talent into the Springboks, bringing renewed energy to a hugely successful team that has concerns about its ageing core.
The Springboks open their season against the Barbarians at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5.10pm).
Among the most notable inclusions in the squad is Ntokozo Makhaza, the highest points-scorer in the Varsity Cup, who was selected despite never having played a professional game, and only for the University of Cape Town. His call-up has turned heads, none more approvingly than captain Siya Kolisi’s.
“I’m happy for the new players in the squad,” Kolisi said. “Coach Rassie rewarded guys who performed well this season.
Another talking point is Kolisi’s evolving role on the field. For the Sharks this past season, the flanker was frequently deployed at No 8 under coach John Plumtree, to great effect. Kolisi finished the season as the Sharks’ joint top try scorer (nine) alongside promising winger Ethan Hooker.
That deployment has sparked debate about the Springbok skipper continuing at No 8 for the national side.
“I don’t know where I’ll play for the Springboks this season,” Kolisi said. “That’s up to the coach.”
Erasmus jumped in with a laugh: “No! Not at eight.”
While praising Kolisi’s versatility, the coach was quick to clarify the plan.
“He’s a nice option at eight, like Kwagga [Smith], but we’re sorted there. We’ve got Evan [Roos], Jasper [Wiese] and Marco [van Staden] for that role. Siya will be used more at six for us.”
“A perfect example is Ntokozo, and look at the way he played in the Varsity Cup.”
Kolisi emphasised Makhaza’s selection was not a token gesture but genuine reward for performance.
“He’s been in the system. He worked hard in camp, and it’s not just him... there are a number of new players who have incredible talent.
“It’s something to be proud of. It shows that no matter where you’re playing, whether it’s Varsity Cup or club level, our coach is watching.”
Kolisi, a highly regarded leadership figure, said he was guiding the younger players, even those not in the squad. “It’s cool to see this transition. I’ll be there to encourage them all the way.”
