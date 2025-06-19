Lions near full fitness after good Gibson-Park news, Farrell says

Jamison Gibson-Park, left, talks to Finn Russell a during British and Irish Lions media activity at Richmond Hill Hotel, in Richmond in May. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES.
Dublin — The British & Irish Lions expect to have a fully fit squad in the next week or so after a positive update on scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, coach Andy Farrell said after naming his side for Friday’s warm-up against Argentina.
The Lions are in relatively rude health as they prepare to fly to Australia, having only lost Scotland prop Zander Fagerson to injury in the lead-up. Gibson-Park was the other main concern after he missed Leinster’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final victory on Saturday with a minor glute strain.
Hugo Keenan also missed the final, but Farrell said the Leinster fullback ran for the first time a couple of days ago and is going pretty well, while Scotland centre Huw Jones returned to full training this week.
“Good news on most of the injuries, they’re all a week or so away from being fit. We didn’t quite know until Jamison got another scan on Monday night, which was pretty positive. We’re in good shape,” Farrell told a news conference.
With half the Lions touring squad involved in the URC and English Premiership finals last Saturday, Farrell’s options for Friday’s warm-up at the Aviva Stadium were limited, but he was nevertheless excited to try out some new combinations from the four nations.
“I did an exercise a couple of weeks ago, and I’ve done it about five times since, of what you think your Test side could be, and you actually can’t even go there because there’s such good competition, and that’s how it should be,” Farrell said.
“The exciting thing about Friday night is these guys get to show the teammates sitting in the stands what they’re all about. Because ultimately, what happens on these tours, these guys, all they’re trying to do is gain the respect of one another. Impress one another.”
A partnership Farrell is looking forward to seeing is one he hopes will prove a “dominant” option at centre as Ireland’s Bundee Aki lines up next to Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu, who has barely played in an injury-hit season.
Another physical combination sees captain Maro Itoje pack down next to Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne in the second row. Tourists together in 2021, the pair have been roommates this time around, and the big Munsterman has been surprised so far by one aspect of Itoje’s leadership style.
“He doesn’t curse!” Beirne said, noting that he struggles with such restraint as Munster’s skipper. “He’s been leading the team really well.”
Having played many a battle in Dublin wearing the white of England, Itoje has enjoyed a novelty of his own this week while walking around the streets of the Irish capital.
“It’s very nice to be so warmly received in Dublin, because that tends not to be the case,” he said.
