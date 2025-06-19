Boks ready and raring to face Barbarians, says Rassie

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in a training session at Johannesburg Stadium in preparation for next Saturday’s match against the Barbarians in Cape Town. Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
Intense work on the training field in Johannesburg this week helped to ensure the Springboks will be ready to rumble when they face the Barbarians in Cape Town next Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus said.
The Boks face the BaaBaas on June 28 before lining up against Italy in back-to-back Tests inTshwane(July 5) and Gqeberha (July 12), and face Georgia in Mbombela on July 19.
The only players who have yet to report for Bok duty are prop Thomas du Toit and the latest addition to the squad, Boan Venter, who will join their teammates at different stages next week.
“We are well on track with our preparations for the Barbarians game,” Erasmus said.
“Some of the players are making a strong return from injury and we’ve now had time for the players to settle back into our set-up from their franchises and clubs.
🗣️ "It's actually a difficult one to plan around."
Rassie Erasmus on how the Springboks will be approaching the Barbarians match next Saturday.
Erasmus is confident Venter will be a good fit for the Boks.
“Boan comes through the Cheetahs ranks and the junior structures in SA and he has also been consistent for Edinburgh,” he said.
“He knows what to expect from a scrummaging, mauling and line-out perspective, so we are sure he’ll make it.
“We are aware he could have qualified for Scotland, but for us it’s not a case of denying opportunities to players abroad. We select the best players we can and with Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntuthuko Mchunu nursing injuries he was the next best player on our radar.”
Captain Siya Kolisi said he was excited to be reunited with his Bok teammates.
“We are looking forward to the season ahead and being back in camp,” he said.
“For most of us, it’s hard to say goodbye at the end of each season, so being back together and to see a guy such as Lood de Jager [who is back from a long injury layoff] was also great.
“On the field we are training well and our sessions are close to match intensity, so we are pleased with how things are going.”
Kolisi also congratulated the Proteas for winning the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s.
“Their victory was huge and it’s great to see how whenever SA plays the whole nation gets behind them.
“The way they won was also fantastic, especially as there was a point where many doubted they would pull it through, so it was an admirable team effort and we are proud of Temba Bavuma, coach Shukri Conrad and the entire team.”
The Springboks returned home on Thursday to spend time with their families and will reassemble in Cape Town on Sunday for their encounter against the Barbarians.
Boks ready and raring to face Barbarians, says Rassie
Some players are making a strong return from injury and we’ve had time for players to settle back, says coach
Intense work on the training field in Johannesburg this week helped to ensure the Springboks will be ready to rumble when they face the Barbarians in Cape Town next Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus said.
The Boks face the BaaBaas on June 28 before lining up against Italy in back-to-back Tests in Tshwane (July 5) and Gqeberha (July 12), and face Georgia in Mbombela on July 19.
The only players who have yet to report for Bok duty are prop Thomas du Toit and the latest addition to the squad, Boan Venter, who will join their teammates at different stages next week.
“We are well on track with our preparations for the Barbarians game,” Erasmus said.
“Some of the players are making a strong return from injury and we’ve now had time for the players to settle back into our set-up from their franchises and clubs.
“A number of players had fitness tests and have been involved in team meetings and have been exposed to the way we want to do things on the field after the two alignment camps earlier in the year.
“So we are confident we’ll all be back on the same page for our opening match.
“We wanted to play against the Barbarians and we know it will be a good test for us. They are a team that enjoy playing what they see, but the focus for us in that match will be on our structures.
“They have included experienced campaigners and great players in world rugby in their squad, so it will be a good assignment for us to get back into the swing of things at this level.
“Italy will pose a different challenge. They did well in their first two Six Nations matches, but they are a team we can analyse, though we will not underestimate them.
“I’ve seen them beat us before, so it will be an important two matches against them. Georgia are also a challenging team on a good day, so the key for us will be to drive our own standards.”
Erasmus is confident Venter will be a good fit for the Boks.
“Boan comes through the Cheetahs ranks and the junior structures in SA and he has also been consistent for Edinburgh,” he said.
“He knows what to expect from a scrummaging, mauling and line-out perspective, so we are sure he’ll make it.
“We are aware he could have qualified for Scotland, but for us it’s not a case of denying opportunities to players abroad. We select the best players we can and with Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntuthuko Mchunu nursing injuries he was the next best player on our radar.”
Captain Siya Kolisi said he was excited to be reunited with his Bok teammates.
“We are looking forward to the season ahead and being back in camp,” he said.
“For most of us, it’s hard to say goodbye at the end of each season, so being back together and to see a guy such as Lood de Jager [who is back from a long injury layoff] was also great.
“On the field we are training well and our sessions are close to match intensity, so we are pleased with how things are going.”
Kolisi also congratulated the Proteas for winning the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s.
“Their victory was huge and it’s great to see how whenever SA plays the whole nation gets behind them.
“The way they won was also fantastic, especially as there was a point where many doubted they would pull it through, so it was an admirable team effort and we are proud of Temba Bavuma, coach Shukri Conrad and the entire team.”
The Springboks returned home on Thursday to spend time with their families and will reassemble in Cape Town on Sunday for their encounter against the Barbarians.
Lions near full fitness after good Gibson-Park news, Farrell says
Talisman Etzebeth raring to go for Springboks
Italy excite with talented young squad to face Boks in SA
GAVIN RICH: No off-season for SA teams means no Champions Cup
Bulls must get that winning feeling, says White
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Lions near full fitness after good Gibson-Park news, Farrell says
Talisman Etzebeth raring to go for Springboks
Italy excite with talented young squad to face Boks in SA
GAVIN RICH: No off-season for SA teams means no Champions Cup
Bulls must get that winning feeling, says White
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.