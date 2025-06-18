GAVIN RICH: No off-season for SA teams means no Champions Cup
Overworked star players need to be disentangled from the 12-month commitment to club and country
No local team will come close to winning the Champions Cup until the 12-month season in SA is sorted out. Those aren’t my words but those of a top coach in conversation ahead of a United Rugby Championship (URC) final that vindicated his thinking.
That Leinster were going to win the URC was something many started to take as a given long before the playoffs arrived. A team made up of Ireland internationals supplemented by an All Black, a Springbok and a French international (on the bench) enjoyed a dominant season in league play and lost only twice — once to the Bulls in Pretoria and once to Scarlets. In both losses they were understrength...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.