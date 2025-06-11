Leinster are Irish Test side in disguise, says White

Weak demand from China and Opec+ production increases are weighing on the market
Over 1-million children aged 3-5 years still do not attend any early learning programme, and just four out of 10 children are developmentally on track by age five
The US is South Africa's second largest macadamia market.
The president plans to convene a national convention in August to lay the groundwork for a national dialogue
Max Oliva’s long tenure at the grocery wholesaler was marked by both turbulence and transformation
Financial indicators are lifting sentiment, but the real economy remains subdued, the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry says
A 21-year-old man shot 10 people dead in a rampage at his former high school before killing himself
‘Not good enough,’ says captain Harry Kane as England suffer their first defeat under Thomas Tuchel.
Fascinating sightseeing trip of the docks is packed with historical information and views of awe-inspiring ships
It will be comparable to playing an Irish Test team when the Bulls go toe-to-toe with star-studded Leinster in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final, coach Jake White says.
Rugby fever is building in Dublin as the finalists prepare for a bruising, no-holds-barred battle for glory at the cavernous 82,000-seat Croke Park Stadium (kickoff 6pm).
Buoyed by a tenacious semifinal win over the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld, the Bulls will be going all out to lift the silverware.
“We have to travel to play an international team, and it is going to be tough,” White said. “It is going to be like Ireland versus the Bulls and I’m not underplaying it.
“Ireland have beaten the All Blacks and many big teams.
“So, we have to work hard and get things to work in our favour in Dublin.
“We must recover well from bumps and bruises sustained in the semifinal and then we have to play very well.
“Look at what Leinster did to Glasgow in their semifinal and look at what Glasgow did to us last year.
“They did not struggle to beat Glasgow and will be on a high now going into a final at home.”
White expects the final to be decided on the finest of margins and said his team must remain composed throughout.
“The wonderful thing for us is that we have a lotto ticket,” he said. “You can’t win the lotto if you don’t have a ticket. We have a 50% chance of winning on Saturday. That’s how sport works.
“Prayer is what we need, and I don’t say this lightly. We need prayer.
“It will be different in Ireland [in] that the British and Irish Lions assemble while we are over there and the next week, they play a warm-up game.
“I’m glad because the whole of Dublin will be rugby crazy. Our young players will experience something unique and special.
“I will work hard for the guys to enjoy it and be ready. People travel the world to hopefully see the underdogs win. That is what happens in sport.
“It is Leinster’s first appearance in a final since SA joined the URC.
“For both sides, it is a completely different challenge. It doesn’t matter that we beat them last year in a knockout game. It is all immaterial. It is now a final.
“It doesn’t matter what went before and we proved it in the semifinal — we lost twice to the Sharks but won the playoff game.
“We know how tough finals are. We lost a home final when everyone expected us to win and away from home, we won games people expected us to lose.
“The Bulls need our senior guys who have been there and done it to impart their knowledge.
“We have Willie le Roux, who has won a World Cup, so has Marco van Staden and Canan Moodie.
“We also have guys who have played in finals. I want them to talk to each other about what works and what doesn’t.”
Leinster skipper Jack Conan said his team would press the reset button after they stormed to victory over the Glasgow Warriors in last week’s semifinal.
“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves after the win over Glasgow and we know it is going to be a tough task against the Bulls,” he said.
“Even though it was good to beat Glasgow by a big margin, it was disappointing to concede those two tries close to the end and there are lots of things we want to get better at.
“It will all count for nothing if we don’t go on and win again and show that level of dominance.
“We always knew we had it in us. It’s always nice to prove some people wrong and hopefully we can go again on Saturday and silence a few more critics.
“The history and the iconic nature of that stadium aren’t lost on us. We want to do right by that and be at our best again.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Leinster are Irish Test side in disguise, says White
Bulls coach says senior players need to impart their knowledge in URC final
It will be comparable to playing an Irish Test team when the Bulls go toe-to-toe with star-studded Leinster in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final, coach Jake White says.
Rugby fever is building in Dublin as the finalists prepare for a bruising, no-holds-barred battle for glory at the cavernous 82,000-seat Croke Park Stadium (kickoff 6pm).
Buoyed by a tenacious semifinal win over the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld, the Bulls will be going all out to lift the silverware.
“We have to travel to play an international team, and it is going to be tough,” White said. “It is going to be like Ireland versus the Bulls and I’m not underplaying it.
“Ireland have beaten the All Blacks and many big teams.
“So, we have to work hard and get things to work in our favour in Dublin.
“We must recover well from bumps and bruises sustained in the semifinal and then we have to play very well.
“Look at what Leinster did to Glasgow in their semifinal and look at what Glasgow did to us last year.
“They did not struggle to beat Glasgow and will be on a high now going into a final at home.”
White expects the final to be decided on the finest of margins and said his team must remain composed throughout.
“The wonderful thing for us is that we have a lotto ticket,” he said. “You can’t win the lotto if you don’t have a ticket. We have a 50% chance of winning on Saturday. That’s how sport works.
“Prayer is what we need, and I don’t say this lightly. We need prayer.
“It will be different in Ireland [in] that the British and Irish Lions assemble while we are over there and the next week, they play a warm-up game.
“I’m glad because the whole of Dublin will be rugby crazy. Our young players will experience something unique and special.
“I will work hard for the guys to enjoy it and be ready. People travel the world to hopefully see the underdogs win. That is what happens in sport.
“It is Leinster’s first appearance in a final since SA joined the URC.
“For both sides, it is a completely different challenge. It doesn’t matter that we beat them last year in a knockout game. It is all immaterial. It is now a final.
“It doesn’t matter what went before and we proved it in the semifinal — we lost twice to the Sharks but won the playoff game.
“We know how tough finals are. We lost a home final when everyone expected us to win and away from home, we won games people expected us to lose.
“The Bulls need our senior guys who have been there and done it to impart their knowledge.
“We have Willie le Roux, who has won a World Cup, so has Marco van Staden and Canan Moodie.
“We also have guys who have played in finals. I want them to talk to each other about what works and what doesn’t.”
Leinster skipper Jack Conan said his team would press the reset button after they stormed to victory over the Glasgow Warriors in last week’s semifinal.
“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves after the win over Glasgow and we know it is going to be a tough task against the Bulls,” he said.
“Even though it was good to beat Glasgow by a big margin, it was disappointing to concede those two tries close to the end and there are lots of things we want to get better at.
“It will all count for nothing if we don’t go on and win again and show that level of dominance.
“We always knew we had it in us. It’s always nice to prove some people wrong and hopefully we can go again on Saturday and silence a few more critics.
“The history and the iconic nature of that stadium aren’t lost on us. We want to do right by that and be at our best again.”
Riley Norton to captain strong Junior Bok side in Italy
Discipline crucial for Bulls to win final, says Coetzee
Sharks back Bulls to go all the way against Leinster, says Kolisi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Riley Norton to captain strong Junior Bok side in Italy
Discipline crucial for Bulls to win final, says Coetzee
Sharks back Bulls to go all the way against Leinster, says Kolisi
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.