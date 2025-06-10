Discipline crucial for Bulls to win final, says Coetzee

Business Day TV talks to to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth
The NPA’s struggles are symptomatic of systemic flaws that need holistic solutions
The MK Party has expressed its capability to rescue the city of Joburg and bring it to its former glory, citing its performance in recent by-elections.
Federal council chair Helen Zille has indicated she is considering running for Joburg mayor
Max Oliva’s long tenure at the grocery wholesaler was marked by both turbulence and transformation
Food, metals and chemical products drive steepest annual decline in more than a year
Business Day TV speaks to Tshepo Kgobe, CEO of Gautrain
Talks in London resume as both sides seek a breakthrough on export controls
The smart money is on Scheffler to bag the US Open and add to his three Major titles
While the journey is dedicated to grand touring, the thrill of precision driving is also emphasised
Stamping out wayward discipline will be a priority for the Bulls when they face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final in Dublin on Saturday, loose forward Marcell Coetzee says.
The Bulls’ hopes of success were almost derailed in the semifinals after they received three yellow cards before they were able to beat the Sharks 25-13.
A similar lack of control in front of 82,000 fans at Croke Park is unlikely to go unpunished by a Leinster side who take full advantage if the Bulls expose any frailties (kickoff 6pm).
The Bulls were forced to defend their try line frantically after the yellow cards before halftime against the Sharks.
“It will not be an easy task for us in Dublin against Leinster,” Coetzee said.
“There are a lot of work-ons for us and that includes our discipline.
“There are also a lot of positives for us to take to the final. At Loftus, it was one hell of a game against the Sharks.
“It was physical and both teams went at it and we scored our tries from broken play.”
Inspirational Bulls skipper Ruan Nortjé said it was a privilege for his team to be appearing in the grand final.
“I must thank the Sharks for what was an awesome semifinal,” he said. “It was the bounce of the ball and it could have gone any way and we are lucky and privileged to be on the winning side.
“The Sharks put us under a lot of pressure after we had the yellow cards against us. They also put us under pressure in the line-outs, so full credit to them.
'I’m so proud of my team and I want to thank the Loftus crowd for all their support, which means so much to us and we love them.
“It has been a really special team effort since our game league game against Munster.
“Since then, we have pulled together and we are trying to create something special at the Bulls.
“This win means a lot to the guys and we are very privileged to be in the final again. Any team could have been there.
“We are sad we could not give our supporters a final at Loftus on Saturday, but we will go will give it our all in Dublin.”
Bulls try scoring hero Sebastian de Klerk said he was proud to have been named man of the match after a contest that featured many world-class players.
“It was quite a physical battle and we expected that from the Sharks because it was two SA teams up against one another in a semifinal,” he said.
“I am extremely proud to receive this award and I have learnt such a lot from Canan Moodie.
“It is nice to compare yourself with the best in the world, so I am very happy with that.
“It was difficult for us when the Sharks upped the tempo and we know they are a quality side.
“We are lucky to have warriors like our captain Ruan Nortjé, who never stops and that motivates you and gives you energy.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Discipline crucial for Bulls to win final, says Coetzee
Loose forward looks ahead to URC final against Leinster in Dublin
Stamping out wayward discipline will be a priority for the Bulls when they face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final in Dublin on Saturday, loose forward Marcell Coetzee says.
The Bulls’ hopes of success were almost derailed in the semifinals after they received three yellow cards before they were able to beat the Sharks 25-13.
A similar lack of control in front of 82,000 fans at Croke Park is unlikely to go unpunished by a Leinster side who take full advantage if the Bulls expose any frailties (kickoff 6pm).
The Bulls were forced to defend their try line frantically after the yellow cards before halftime against the Sharks.
“It will not be an easy task for us in Dublin against Leinster,” Coetzee said.
“There are a lot of work-ons for us and that includes our discipline.
“There are also a lot of positives for us to take to the final. At Loftus, it was one hell of a game against the Sharks.
“It was physical and both teams went at it and we scored our tries from broken play.”
Inspirational Bulls skipper Ruan Nortjé said it was a privilege for his team to be appearing in the grand final.
“I must thank the Sharks for what was an awesome semifinal,” he said. “It was the bounce of the ball and it could have gone any way and we are lucky and privileged to be on the winning side.
“The Sharks put us under a lot of pressure after we had the yellow cards against us. They also put us under pressure in the line-outs, so full credit to them.
'I’m so proud of my team and I want to thank the Loftus crowd for all their support, which means so much to us and we love them.
“It has been a really special team effort since our game league game against Munster.
“Since then, we have pulled together and we are trying to create something special at the Bulls.
“This win means a lot to the guys and we are very privileged to be in the final again. Any team could have been there.
“We are sad we could not give our supporters a final at Loftus on Saturday, but we will go will give it our all in Dublin.”
Bulls try scoring hero Sebastian de Klerk said he was proud to have been named man of the match after a contest that featured many world-class players.
“It was quite a physical battle and we expected that from the Sharks because it was two SA teams up against one another in a semifinal,” he said.
“I am extremely proud to receive this award and I have learnt such a lot from Canan Moodie.
“It is nice to compare yourself with the best in the world, so I am very happy with that.
“It was difficult for us when the Sharks upped the tempo and we know they are a quality side.
“We are lucky to have warriors like our captain Ruan Nortjé, who never stops and that motivates you and gives you energy.”
Sharks back Bulls to go all the way against Leinster, says Kolisi
GAVIN RICH: Bulls and Leinster must overcome final hoodoo
Sharks coach John Plumtree goes back to drawing board
Saru technically insolvent after record loss, but outlook brighter
Feinberg-Mngomezulu scoops SA’s URC player of the season award
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sharks back Bulls to go all the way against Leinster, says Kolisi
Sharks coach John Plumtree goes back to drawing board
Siya Kolisi shrugs off criticism as Sharks focus on Bulls
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.