Sharks back Bulls to go all the way against Leinster, says Kolisi
‘We were beaten by a much better team who took their opportunities and we did not do that’
09 June 2025 - 17:00
If the Bulls can repeat the form they showed to beat the Sharks and be more clinical, they can go all the way and beat Leinster in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final, Siya Kolisi says.
A gracious Kolisi said the Sharks were beaten by a better team after a pulsating semifinal that kept 47,214 vociferous fans on the edge of their seats at Loftus Versfeld...
