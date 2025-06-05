Nine uncapped players named in 54-man Bok squad

Marnus van der Merwe of the Scarlets in Wales is a new face in the Springbok squad. Picture: STEVE HAAG SPORTS/Gallo Images
Nine uncapped players have been named in an expansive 54-man Springbok squad for the first four of SA’s 14 international matches in 2025.
Coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday retained 31 of the squad that won the 2023 World Cup but has also made clear he intended using Tests against the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia to try out new prospects.
The uncapped players include Northampton Saints eighthman Juarno Augustus and hooker Marnus van der Merwe from the Scarlets in Wales, plus locally based prop forwards Neethling Fouche and Asenathi Ntlabakanye, flanks Renzo du Plessis and Vincent Tshituka, and utility forward Cobus Wiese, whose brother Jasper is a regular in the squad.
The new backs are Sharks centre Ethan Hooker and Ntokozo Makhaza, who has been selected from university rugby without any franchise experience.
The squad assembled on Sunday except for players still involved in the closing stages of the United Rugby Championship or English Premiership.
“We are excited to have the luxury of announcing a squad with so much depth and talent,” Erasmus said. “Having an expanded squad will not only afford us the opportunity to have productive training sessions, but it will also bode well for the younger players in the group to learn from the senior players, many of whom are Rugby World Cup champions.”
SA used 50 players last season in an attempt to balance the load and build towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia.
“With a few more talented youngsters in this group we hope they will learn valuable lessons and stake a strong claim for places in what will be a challenging, yet exciting season,” Erasmus said.
Frans Malherbe, Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie and Trevor Nyakane were not considered due to injury.
The Springboks meet the Barbarians in their first encounter on SA soil in Cape Town on June 28, followed by two Tests against Italy in Pretoria and Gqeberha on July 5 and 12, and one against Georgia in Mbombela on July 19.
From August the Springboks play in the Rugby Championship and in November go on a European tour with Tests in Italy, France, Ireland and Wales.
Reuters
Squad:
Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Northampton Saints), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Renzo du Plessis (Lions), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouche (Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortjé (Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (both Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).
Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), André Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (both Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker (all Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Morne van den Berg, Edwilll van der Merwe (both Lions), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks)
