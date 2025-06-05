Sport / Rugby

Feinberg-Mngomezulu scoops SA’s URC player of the season award

Stormers star joins Cameron Hanekom, Deon Fourie and Ruben van Heerden among award winners

05 June 2025 - 20:30
by Sports staff
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ROGER SEDRES
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ROGER SEDRES

Springbok and Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu added another significant accolade to his SA Rugby young player of the year award by being crowned SA’s United Rugby Championship player of the season for 2024/25.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is one of four SA players who won awards this season, with Cameron Hanekom, Deon Fourie and Ruben van Heerden also featuring among the winners.

The Sharks were also rewarded for their innovative approach to the match-day experience.

The talented 23-year-old went up against two of his Springbok teammates — the Bulls duo of Hanekom and Wilco Louw — for the SA award. His sublime form for the Stormers, in which he dictated play with class and played a key role in the team’s goal-kicking structures, saw him grab the title.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu follows in the footsteps of former Lions utility back Sanele Nohamba, who is now plying his trade in Japan, and his Stormers teammates Evan Roos and Manie Libbok, who won the award in the past three seasons.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander praised the young star’s outstanding season.

“Sacha is undoubtedly one of the finest young talents in the country. His ability to deliver quality performances consistently is a testament to the excellent player he is.

“He lit up the field this season and made a massive contribution to his team’s success on attack, scoring in every possible way,” Alexander said.

On Wednesday, Hanekom was named next-gen player of the season. The award was voted for by members of the media across all five URC nations.

This award is to recognise young up-and-coming talent and is open to players aged 23 or under at the start of the season and who had earned no more than five international caps at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Hanekom and Louw have also been included in the season’s Elite XV, which was also determined by a media vote from players that have made at least nine appearances to be considered.

Joining them are their Springbok teammates André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls) and RG Snyman (Leinster), while former Cheetahs hooker Marnus van der Merwe from the Scarlets also made the selection.

Meanwhile, Fourie’s stunning score for the Stormers against the Scarlets was voted the try of the season.

The experienced Springbok forward got on the end of a sensational team effort jam-packed will offloads, dummies and sizzling footwork.

Elite XV

15. Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby)

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby)

13. Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby)

12. André Esterhuizen (Sharks)

11. Blair Murray (Scarlets)

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers)

9. Craig Casey (Munster Rugby)

8. Cameron Hanekom (Bulls)

7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors)

6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby)

4. RG Snyman (Leinster Rugby)

3. Wilco Louw (Bulls)

2. Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets)

1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls). 

SA Rugby

Nine uncapped players named in 54-man Bok squad

Coach Rassie Erasmus retains 31 members of the squad that won the 2023 World Cup
Sport
5 hours ago

Sharks draw breath before Loftus semifinal battle

Team to face Bulls after energy-sapping quarterfinal against Munster
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Cruel blow for courageous Munster is justice for Sharks

Sharks’ entire season hanging on those kicks was spellbinding in URC quarterfinal shoot-out drama
Opinion
3 days ago

Stormers ready to give it all in Glasgow, says John Dobson

Coach says the team's primed for the URC quarterfinal fight
Sport
1 week ago
