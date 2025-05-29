Stormers ready to give it all in Glasgow, says John Dobson
Coach says the team's primed for the URC quarterfinal fight
29 May 2025 - 16:01
The Stormers are ready to empty the tank when they take on Glasgow Warriors in a make-or-break United Rugby Championship quarterfinal on Friday, coach John Dobson says.
Four consecutive bonus point wins at home against Connacht, Benetton, the Dragons and Cardiff enabled the Stormers to roar into what promises to be a brutal battle at Scotstoun Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.