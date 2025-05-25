Boks must stay ahead of chasing pack, says Rassie

Ntokozo Makhaza scores a try for UCT Ikeys against Maties during the Varsity Cup final at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
Staying ahead of the chasing pack and continuing to evolve is the name of the game for the Springboks as they look ahead to a busy international season, SA coach Rassie Erasmus says.
The Boks continued preparations for their forthcoming campaign with a second alignment camp, which ended in Cape Town on Friday.
Erasmus said the get-together was to ensure players and coaches were on the same page and ready to fire in their opening game against the Barbarians in Cape Town on June 28.
The camp featured a series of boardroom sessions and an optional gym session on Friday, while overseas-based players joined the boardroom sessions virtually.
The players also participated in a series of virtual training sessions to familiarise themselves with the new structures.
“We are fast approaching the international season, and though most of the players have big matches lined up in their respective competitions before we assemble at our training camp in June, we were pleased with what transpired at the first and second alignment camps,” Erasmus said.
“The Boks believe we are on the right track in terms of our preparations and planning for the season,” said Erasmus.
Rassie Erasmus.
“The coaches have been working tirelessly to improve our structures to ensure we can improve on our performances last season.
“It was great to see how the players responded to the adaptations and changes we have made to our structures.
“We have said time and time again that we have to continue to evolve to remain a force at the top level of the game.
“SA are under no illusions about the challenging season ahead, we are pleased with the progress we have been making off the field, and we are really looking forward to the season ahead.”
Erasmus said it was exciting to have new players Vincent Tshituka, Ntokozo Makhaza and Juarno Augustus (who tuned in virtually from England) in the group.
“They are all very talented players, and it was evident how proud they were to have this opportunity to rub shoulders with this group of players, some of whom have been with us since 2018, and to learn from them and the coaches.”
In 2025, the Boks will welcome Italy, Georgia, Australia and Argentina to SA.
Italy will visit SA for the first time since 2013 when they face the Boks on July 5 and 12.
A week later, the Boks will take on Georgia on home soil for the second time, in line with World Rugby’s plans to expose emerging nations to top-tier opposition.
The Lelosplayed one Test against SA in Pretoria in 2021 as a prelude to the Covid-impacted tour of the British & Irish Lions.
The Boks will start the defence of their Rugby Championship crown against the Wallabies, who host the British & Irish Lions in July, on consecutive weekends in August.
Sam Cane, the All Blacks’ 2023 Rugby World Cup captain, will be joined by Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray when the Barbarians and Boks lock horns in SA for the first time.
It will also be the first time the three players have represented the Barbarians and wear the famous black and white shirt.
Springbok home fixtures in 2025:
Non-Test: June 28: SA vs Barbarian at the CT Stadium, Cape Town.
Tests: July 5: SA vss Italy — Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.
July 12:SA vs Italy — Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha.
July 19: SA vs Georgia — Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit.
Rugby Championship:
August 16: SA vs Australia — Ellis Park, Johannesburg.
August 23: SA vs Australia — CT Stadium, Cape Town.
September 27: SA vs Argentina — Kings Park, Durban.
