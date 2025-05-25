Sport / Rugby

Boks must stay ahead of chasing pack, says Rassie

Preparations continue for busy international season

25 May 2025 - 15:17
by George Byron
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ntokozo Makhaza scores a try for UCT Ikeys against Maties during the Varsity Cup final at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
Ntokozo Makhaza scores a try for UCT Ikeys against Maties during the Varsity Cup final at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER

Staying ahead of the chasing pack and continuing to evolve is the name of the game for the Springboks as they look ahead to a busy international season, SA coach Rassie Erasmus says.

The Boks continued preparations for their forthcoming campaign with a second alignment camp, which ended in Cape Town on Friday.

Erasmus said the get-together was to ensure players and coaches were on the same page and ready to fire in their opening game against the Barbarians in Cape Town on June 28.

The camp featured a series of boardroom sessions and an optional gym session on Friday, while overseas-based players joined the boardroom sessions virtually.

The players also participated in a series of virtual training sessions to familiarise themselves with the new structures.

“We are fast approaching the international season, and though most of the players have big matches lined up in their respective competitions before we assemble at our training camp in June, we were pleased with what transpired at the first and second alignment camps,” Erasmus said.

“The Boks believe we are on the right track in terms of our preparations and planning for the season,” said Erasmus.

Rassie Erasmus. Picture: GRANT PITCHER
Rassie Erasmus. Picture: GRANT PITCHER
Image: Grant Pitcher

“The coaches have been working tirelessly to improve our structures to ensure we can improve on our performances last season.

“It was great to see how the players responded to the adaptations and changes we have made to our structures.

“We have said time and time again that we have to continue to evolve to remain a force at the top level of the game.

“SA are under no illusions about the challenging season ahead, we are pleased with the progress we have been making off the field, and we are really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Erasmus said it was exciting to have new players  Vincent Tshituka, Ntokozo Makhaza and Juarno Augustus (who tuned in virtually from England) in the group.

“They are all very talented players, and it was evident how proud they were to have this opportunity to rub shoulders with this group of players, some of whom have been with us since 2018, and to learn from them and the coaches.”

In 2025, the Boks will welcome Italy, Georgia, Australia and Argentina to SA.

Italy will visit SA for the first time since 2013 when they face the Boks on July 5 and 12.

A week later, the Boks will take on Georgia on home soil for the second time, in line with World Rugby’s plans to expose emerging nations to top-tier opposition.

The Lelos played one Test against SA in Pretoria in 2021 as a prelude to the Covid-impacted tour of the British & Irish Lions.

The Boks will start the defence of their Rugby Championship crown against the Wallabies, who host the British & Irish Lions in July, on consecutive weekends in August.

Sam Cane, the All Blacks’ 2023 Rugby World Cup captain, will be joined by Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray when the Barbarians and Boks lock horns in SA for the first time.

It will also be the first time the three players have represented the Barbarians and wear the famous black and white shirt.

Springbok home fixtures in 2025:

Non-Test: June 28: SA vs Barbarian at the CT Stadium, Cape Town.

Tests: July 5: SA vss Italy — Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.

July 12: SA vs Italy — Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha.

 July 19: SA vs Georgia — Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit.

Rugby Championship: 

August 16: SA vs Australia — Ellis  Park, Johannesburg.  

August 23: SA vs Australia — CT Stadium, Cape Town.

September 27: SA vs Argentina —  Kings Park, Durban.

Stormers and Leinster to kick off new URC season

Eight-time champions will travel to Cape Town for the third time in search of their first victory in the Mother City
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Alignment camps not the same as Bok squad announcements

Perhaps Rassie gets enjoyment out of appearing left field, but it’s more likely he’s being strategic
Sport
6 days ago

Bulls and Sharks face awkward URC quarterfinal clashes

SA teams on a collision course if they advance to next round
Sport
1 week ago

Final push for SA teams as URC pool stages conclude

Bulls, Sharks and Stormers in contention for title while Lions aim to win last game
Sport
1 week ago

SA Rugby mourns shock death of former Bok Cornal Hendricks at 37

Blue Bulls CEO hails ‘iconic teammate, friend for many seasons and inspirational figure in the locker room’
Sport
1 week ago

Eight uncapped players invited to second Bok alignment camp

Juarno Augustus, Vincent Tshituka and Ntokozo Makhaza get first-time call-ups from coach Rassie Erasmus
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Little sister drives the hammer ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mamelodi Sundowns aim to shed chokers tag
Sport / Soccer
3.
Sundowns to bag about R174m in Fifa prize bonanza
Sport / Soccer
4.
Proteas ready to show Test cricket is not just ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for recognition of ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Stormers and Leinster to kick off new URC season

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Alignment camps not the same as Bok squad announcements

Sport / Rugby

Bulls and Sharks face awkward URC quarterfinal clashes

Sport / Rugby

Final push for SA teams as URC pool stages conclude

Sport / Rugby

SA Rugby mourns shock death of former Bok Cornal Hendricks at 37

Sport / Rugby

Eight uncapped players invited to second Bok alignment camp

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.